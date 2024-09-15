Key Takeaways Lionel Messi was told he was too small to play football at his school when he was a kid.

Human Growth Hormone injections helped Messi realise his footballing dreams.

The legend went on to win more than 30 trophies with Barcelona in a glittering career.

Lionel Messi is a phenomenal footballer and one that has been given many different nicknames throughout his highly storied career. For his exceptional exploits in Barcelona's glorious 3-1 Champions League final victory over Manchester United back in 2011, he was dubbed 'the Messiah'. He has also readily been branded as one of the GOATs within the football sphere (Greatest Of All Time), as well as 'La Pulga' (the Flea) and 'La Pulga Atomica' (the Atomic Flea).

With the last two monikers, however, there are slightly tragic undertones. In Messi's youth in Argentina, the future star had issues with certain physical aspects while growing up and was once banned from playing football at school for a very bizarre reason.

Related Top 7 Clubs Lionel Messi Has Scored the Most Goals Against [Ranked] Lionel Messi scored 26 goals against his arch-rivals Real Madrid across his career at Barcelona.

Messi told he was 'too small to play'

Messi has been known as 'La Pulga' ever since he was a child, unfortunately, having been diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency at the age of 11. His slight frame and modest height earned him the nickname of 'the flea' from his older brother, yet his reputation as a promising footballer, even at his early age, made waves and ensured that he was known for more than just his size.

As the Mirror recalled, so small was Messi, that he wasn't allowed to play football on his first day of school in his native Rosario. Just among other students, it was clear just how much smaller he was, so perhaps it was a measure to keep him from being hurt by bigger children. Regardless, it was a serious setback for Messi that could've stopped his career before it even began. In his autobiography, the Argentinian great revealed:

"I was so small, they said that when I went onto the pitch, or when I went to school, I was always the smallest of all. It was like this until I finished the treatment and I then started to grow properly."

A River Plate Move Fell Through

Barcelona took a worthwhile risk

Although Messi was advised not to play at school, nothing could stop him from the game he loved outside the playground gates and, in 1995, his raw talent attracted the attention of Buenos Aires giants River Plate. However, despite seeing the quite ridiculous ability, the close control, quick-thinking, and agility - Los Millonarios snubbed the chance to sign the eight-year-old.

Citing an inability (or lack of interest to) pay the youngster's £500-a-month medical bills for growth hormones, River Plate landed one of two desperate blows for the Messi family. Around the same time as this rejection, doctors claimed that without the treatment, the boy would grow no taller than 4'7".

For factory worker dad Jorge, and mother Celia, a part-time cleaner, it just didn't look like their son would find the leg-up to a stage where he could perform and excel. However, after some difficult years, where a young Messi was still able to dazzle in the youth academy of Newell's Old Boys, the family's luck would change. A family member in Catalonia managed to get a trial for the then 13-year-old with Barcelona. It was a huge risk, yet with snippets of the great one's formative skills relaying back to La Masia, Barca knew they couldn't waste this chance. Plus, Messi had been able to find treatment eventually when it was afforded following diagnosis.

The treatment itself involved injections of the Human Growth Hormone (HGH) into alternate legs every day. An 11-year-old Messi had to administer those injections himself and some of the puncture marks were visible for a long time afterwards, according to the Athletic.

It was, then, not only a relief that Barcelona's Carlos Rexach crossed continents to watch him and was delighted with what he saw, but also that the boy's transfer to Barcelona included reparations for his medical requirements. The rest, with the Blaugrana, is history. Yet, going back to his book - it's worth knowing exactly what Messi had to go through.

"When I was 11 years old they discovered that I had a growth hormone deficiency and I had to start a treatment to help me to grow. Every night I had to stick a needle into my legs, night after night after night, every day of the week, and this over a period of three years. "The people who saw me injecting myself were surprised and felt ill. It didn't worry me and it didn't hurt. Wherever I went I took the syringe with me in its case and put it straight into the fridge, if I went to a friend's house, for example. "I would then take it out and put it straight into my quadriceps. Every night it was like this. One day one leg, the next day, the other one."

Lionel Messi's Barcelona Career Appearances 778 Goals 672 Assists 303 Trophies 35