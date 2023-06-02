As the best player in the world, even at 35, the kind of numbers bandied around the head of Lionel Messi are staggering. With the World Cup winner set to leave PSG this summer, it has left fans and the media alike to hypothesise over his next, and what may well prove to be his final move.

With ludicrous amounts of money on offer, let's take a look at clubs rumoured to be interested...

Barcelona

Reuters

Barça’s financial crisis seems to be one, long never-ending saga, with the Catalonians in a perpetual cycle of one piece of economic mismanagement after another.

Yet, despite their self-inflicted circumstances, the Catalan club under the cautious management of Xavi claimed their first La Liga since 2019, and have been continuously linked with a Lionel Messi reunion.

Returning to the Camp Nou for one final hurrah would be a perfect end to the Argentinian's trophy-laden career, even if Barça have to rob Peter to pay Paul to make it happen and sever ties with a couple of peripheral members of the playing staff to balance the books.

Al-Hilal

Reuters

While there have been murmurings of discontent from the Ronaldo camp in recent weeks, with several reports hinting at the Portuguese star being unhappy at Al Nassr, the possibility of Lionel Messi lining up for rivals Al-Hilal next season has the potential to reignite the Messi vs Ronaldo debate.

It has been claimed in several quarters, that Lionel Messi has been offered double the amount of his nemesis to give up hopes of a fairytale Barça return to head to the Middle East. Foot Mercato have declared the 35-year-old has been offered a mind-blowing sum of £1 billion over a two-year spell at the club, making him by far and away the highest paid sports star on the planet.

Manchester City

Manchester City have already established themselves among the European elite, as Premier League Champions, and they can go a step further by claiming their maiden Champions League crown under the stewardship of Mr. Josep Guardiola.

If Messi has aspirations of expanding his legacy, and winning trophies of prestige, he may opt to rekindle his master and the apprentice-esque relationship with his former boss. As City are one of few clubs who are able to afford Messi’s services, as well as having Pep at the helm, naturally, speculation linking him to Manchester has been rife.

Inter Miami

Bearing in mind Spanish is the language of preference in the gateway to Latin America, the inconvenience of having to learn English fluently could feasibly be circumvented.

The David Beckham-owned franchise is still in its relative infancy as a club. With the MLS being a popular retirement home for European talent, it certainly won’t be surprising to see Messi sport an Inter Miami shirt next season.

Newell’s Old Boys

Barcelona would be a poignant homecoming for a Barça legend, but Newell’s Old Boys would be like the return of the prodigal son, coming back to his motherland where his footballing journey began.

The superstar owes a lot to his former club, and as such, may consider taking a significant wage cut to head back to Argentina and see out his final days as a professional footballer in his hometown, with his old friend, Sergio Aguero hinting at a potential return.