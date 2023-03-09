Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has been accused of 'disappearing' in big games for the Ligue 1 giants after they were dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

Christophe Galtier's side were comprehensively outplayed across both legs of their round of 16 tie with the Bundesliga champions - and looked particularly toothless as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening.

When arriving at the club on a free transfer from Barcelona in August 2021, the Argentine icon shared his desire to help PSG win European club football's top prize for the very first time.

"My goal and dream is to win the Champions League," he declared.

"I think we have the team to do it here [at PSG]. The squad and coaches are capable of winning everything, which is my objective."

However, in Messi's first two season's at the Parc des Princes, the club has fallen well short of that objective. In fact, PSG have now suffered elimination at the last-16 stage of the Champions League on five consecutive occasions.

Messi failed to make an impact as Bayern ended PSG's Champions League dream

On a tough night for the French side in Munich, Messi was kept on the fringes of the game by the likes of Alphonso Davies and Mattijs de Ligt.

The 35-year-old looked a shadow of the player who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar at the end of last year, something that doesn't sit well with ex-PSG star Jerome Rothen.

The 44-year-old former France international has been very in his criticism of Messi in recent months - and absolutely savaged the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner after PSG latest Champions League failure.

What did Rothen say about Messi after PSG's Champions League exit?

In an explosive tirade on French radio, Rothen raged: "Messi, we don't want it. He doesn't want to get involved in this club! He says he's 'acclimatised' now, but what are you acclimatised to?

"You scored 18 goals or 16 assists this year against Angers and Clermont? But in the matches that matter, you disappear! "

Messi has scored 12 goals for PSG in the Champions League over the past two seasons, although he hasn't failed to find the back of the net for the club during the knockout stages of the tournament.

Per the Daily Mail, Rothen then took a further swipe at Messi, suggesting that the player was far more invested in playing for his country than his club.

"The joke is that we saw his matches at the World Cup, I saw his movements, how he invested himself. I don't mind it, considering it's the national team jersey, a separate thing, but hey, respect the club in the capital a little, which allows you to maintain a status and salary.

"Only PSG could give him that and, obviously, PSG fell at his feet because they thought Messi was going to make us win [the Champions League]. But he doesn't win us anything!

Has Messi played in the Champions League for the last time?

Potentially, yes. With his current contract at PSG set to expire in the summer, a number of clubs are reportedly interested in acquiring Messi's services.

Competitive offers are expected from suitors in both the MLS and Saudi Pro League. A move to either the USA or Saudi Arabia would almost certainly end Messi's career in Europe's top competition.

With that said, the player could still extend his stint in the French capital if PSG are able to persuade him to sign a new deal.

As far as Rothen is concerned, though, the Argentine icon can't leave the club fast enough.