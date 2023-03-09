Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain are out of the Champions League.

The French club lost 3-0 on aggregate to Bayern Munich, who were comfortably the better side over 180 minutes.

In France, a Kingsley Coman goal against his former side gave Bayern a 1-0 lead to take back to the Allianz Arena.

It was always going to be tough for PSG to overhaul that lead in the second leg.

After a goalless first half, Julian Nagelsmann's side showed their class after the break.

On the hour mark, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put Bayern 1-0 ahead after Marco Verratti was caught in possession just outside the penalty area.

PSG now needed two to force extra-time.

And while they forced Yann Sommer into some saves, they never really looked like getting back into the tie.

And it was left for substitute Serge Gnabry to finish off the tie to make it 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate.

PSG's search for a Champions League title goes on...

Throughout the night, both Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi were extremely quiet.

Mbappe was probably the livelier of the two, while Messi cut a frustrated figure throughout.

And at the final whistle, Messi was involved in a rather unsavoury incident.

A fan entered the pitch and ran towards the Argentine. Just as he reached him, he slipped which could have been extremely nasty indeed. The supporter was then surrounded by a load of stewards as Messi looked on totally bemused.

VIDEO: Messi almost wiped out by fan at full-time

He should probably consider himself fortunate not to be hurt at all.

Messi won't be adding a Champions League to his World Cup trophy and FIFA Best Men's Player that he picked up in recent months.

Will Messi leave PSG?

Will this be the last time we see Messi playing a Champions League game for PSG?

The Argentine's future is currently up in the air with his contract set to expire in the summer. However, he recently spoke of his happiness at the French club.

"It's true that I feel very well," Messi said. "The first year, I needed a little time to adapt to Paris for different reasons, but I started this season really differently, with a lot of desire.

"I feel more comfortable with the club, with the city, with everything that Paris means.

"And the truth is that I am really enjoying this season. I think my whole life has been like that.

"About dedication, work, effort and wanting more every day. I've arrived at a new club and I want to win the title with Paris.

"To be able to achieve the big goals we set ourselves at the beginning of the season. Kylian scored three incredible goals, in a final.

"And now it's true that it's nice to be able to play in the same team with him, and I hope we can do great things here in Paris."