The MLS announced the finalists for each of its end-of-season awards on Thursday as the league prepares for the playoffs to kick off over the weekend.

Lionel Messi is predictably among the favorites to win the Landon Donovan MVP award, and should be the frontrunner after notching a hat trick in Inter Miami 's final regular season win over New England.

A number of Messi's teammates are in the running for a few awards, while Supporters' Shield runner-up Columbus Crew SC is also well-represented on the year-end ballots.

Here are the finalists for each MLS Award.

Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Christian Benteke (D.C. United)

Evander (Portland Timbers)

Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)

Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF)

The 2024 MLS MVP race is one of the tightest we've seen in years, with a number of stars making compelling cases to take home the award. Messi is likely the favorite to win it now, however, after a masterful hat trick and assist in Miami's regular season finale brought the Argentinian tally to 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 games this season. Cucho Hernandez is Messi's biggest competitor for the award, after the Colombian put together a sensational 19G/14A season as the Crew finished second in MLS.

Luis Suárez put in some vintage performances as he accumulated 20 goals, while golden boot winner Christian Benteke would have better odds for the award had DC United qualified for the playoffs.

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chris Armas (Colorado Rapids)

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino (Inter Miami CF)

Wilfried Nancy (Columbus Crew)

Wilfried Nancy's two years at the helm in Columbus has been nothing short of magical, as the Crew clinched MLS Cup and Leagues Cup titles over the last year, while also making it to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final. Nancy's squad could very well find its way back to the MLS Cup Final this year and further cement his legacy as arguably the best coach in MLS at the moment.

Tata Martino has been instrumental in making sure his star-studded squad has gelled well on the way to a record regular season, while Chris Armas took a Colorado Rapids team that finished dead-last in the West last year, to a playoff berth as the seventh seed in 2024.

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC)

Maxi Moralez (New York City FC)

Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls)

Following a brief return to his first club Racing in Argentina, Maxi Moralez returned to his dear New York City FC , scoring one goal and providing five assists as the Pigeons finished in sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Robin Lod returned to Minnesota United 's lineup after a major knee injury in 2023, leading the Loons back to the playoffs and earning a spot on the MLS All-Star team.

Following season-ending hip surgery in 2023, Lewis Morgan scored 13 goals in 29 appearances with NY Red Bulls this season.

MLS Defender of the Year

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF)

Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew)

Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC)

Jordi Alba led all defenders with 14 assists this season, routinely linking up with Messi and Suarez for highlight reel goals. Steven Moreira was an essential part of the Crew's defensive efforts in 2024, allowing only 40 goals (second best in East) and 12 clean sheets (second in MLS).

Jackson Ragen was the leader of MLS' best defense this year, as Seattle allowed only 35 goals all season, and put up 13 clean sheets.

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC)

Hugo Lloris (LAFC)

Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)

Kristijan Kahlina was fourth in MLS in saves (121), while only allowing 37 goals against and keeping 12 clean sheets. World Cup winner Hugo Lloris had a solid first year with LAFC, allowing 40 goals in 33 games for the first seed in the Western Conference.

Patrick Schulte was the pillar of the Crew's stingy defense, allowing only 29 goals in 27 appearances.

MLS Newcomer of the Year

Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati)

Gabriel Pec (LA Galaxy)

Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF)

This one will be close.

Suarez had a dream start to life in America after coming from Brazil to play with his FC Barcelona buddies in Miami. The 37-year-old scored 20 goals and providing nine assists as the Herons soared above the competition.

Gabriel Pec was equally impressive for LA Galaxy , registering 16 goals and 14 assists as part of Galaxy's high-flying offense. Luca Orellano put up 17 goal contributions in 33 games on loan from Brazilian club Vasco de Gama.

MLS Young Player of the Year

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Diego Gómez (Inter Miami CF)

Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)

Cristian Olivera (LAFC)

Inter Miami's Diego Gomez topped MLS' 22 Under 22 list earlier this month, and is the frontrunner to take home the Young Player of the Year award after scoring three goals and providing seven assists as part of the Herons' star-studded attack.

Diego Luna had a breakout year for Real Salt Lake , registering 20 goal contributions in 31 games for a resurgent RSL squad.

LAFC's 22-year-old gem Cristian Olivera scored six goals across 21 appearances this season.

Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Andrew Farrell (New England Revolution)

Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew)

Ilie Sánchez (LAFC)