Highlights Over 100 past and present players have selected the GOAT out of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the years, with all of them included in a viral video.

Both players have had impressive careers with numerous awards, but recent international triumphs favour Messi.

Ronaldo and Messi maintain a respectful and healthy rivalry, pushing each other to improve on the field.

The Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate has bubbled under the surface for a while now, with not much appearing to split the duopoly. However, a recent social media post has gathered responses from over one hundred footballers to determine who is the superior player between the two - and the results tilt heavily to one side.

For more than a decade, the pair have been recognised as the two defining players of the modern era, winning 13 Ballon d'Or's between each other since 2007. With both of them having also won a glut of trophies for club and country during that time, the dispute over who is the greatest player of all time has never been more difficult to call.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Karim Benzema have won the Ballon d'Or besides Messi and Ronaldo since Kaka won the award in 2007, 17 years ago.

Ronaldo became the first of the pair to collect a major international trophy as he led Portugal to victory at Euro 2016, but Messi has since equalled that distinction with Argentina's 2021 Copa America triumph and surpassed it by winning the World Cup the following year. This presents itself as the main reason for a bigger rift in opinion in recent conversations.

Lionel Messi Favoured by Current and Past Players

Ronaldo only receives 40 votes

The 11 minute-long compilation, uploaded to Twitter, includes responses from ex-teammates of both Messi and Ronaldo and features some of the greatest players the game has to offer. From England's EURO 2024 hero Jordan Pickford, all the way to the likes of Arsene Wenger, Vincent Kompany, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it looks to finally bring an end to the debate.

However, when the answers are tallied up, the results are not particularly close. Of the 141 respondents, 101 of them pick Messi as their GOAT, with just 40 going against the grain to select Ronaldo.

Some of the notable names to side with Ronaldo include Giorgio Chiellini, Marcus Rashford, Iker Casillas and Gianluigi Buffon. Meanwhile, the list of those to opt for the Argentine included Jude Bellingham, Kevin De Bruyne, Franz Beckenbauer, and Ronaldinho.

Messi and Ronaldo's Rivalry Is Healthy

Ronaldo has a great deal of respect for Messi and vice-versa

Despite no longer being opponents in the same league, the rivalry between the pair, as well as the debate over who is the better player, continues.

Ronaldo is not shy about adding fuel to that discussion, but he admits that they have each helped the other to improve, which shows that this player rivalry is not one where antagonism exists. Back in 2019, he told Portugal TV1 (per Marca): "I have no doubt that Messi has made me a better player and vice versa.