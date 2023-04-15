When they click, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are a joy to watch as a combo.

At Paris Saint-Germain this season, they have linked up to devastating effect on a number of occasions.

Messi is usually the person conjuring up the asisst, with Mbappe then tasked with cooly finishing off the move.

But in PSG's home match against Lens on Saturday evening, a match which could very well decide the destination of the 2022/23 Ligue 1 title, it was the other way around.

Just before the half-time break at the Parc des Princes, Mbappe assisted Messi to complete the most sublime of team moves from Christophe Galtier's side.

Messi orchestrated the entire sequence of events and applied the finishing touch in exquisite fashion.

However, we have to reserve a lot of praise for Mbappe's key involvement, the Frenchman's back-heeled assist a thing of footballing beauty.

Check out the goal in all of its glory...

Video: Messi and Mbappe's amazing combo vs Lens

They make football look way too easy at times - outrageous stuff from two world-class operators!

Messi's first half goal (his 20th of the season in all competitions) put PSG 3-0 ahead, with Mbappe and Vitinha grabbing the others in the opening 45 minutes of play.

Lens unfortunately saw Salis Abdul Samed sent off in just the 20th minute for a rash tackle on Achraf Hakimi.

Mbappe's strike, which made it 1-0 shortly after that incident, saw him become PSG's leading goalscorer in Ligue 1 history with 139, one more than the legendary figure of Edinson Cavani.

Not bad, Kylian.

More to follow...