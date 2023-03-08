Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain have crashed out of the Champions League.

The French club lost the first leg of their last-16 tie against Bayern Munich 1-0 at the Parc des Princes. That result last month left them with an almighty task to qualify for the quarter finals of the competition.

That task was made even more difficult with the news that Neymar would miss the second leg with the Brazilian ruled out for the rest of the campaign with an ankle injury.

After a tight first half, the second half belonged to Julian Nagelsmann's side who ran out 2-0 winners in the second leg.

They thought they had taken the lead when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's header found the back of the net. However, it was ruled offside after Thomas Muller attempted to play the ball while in an offside position.

Minutes later, Choupo-Moting found the back of the net once again. This time, it stood.

Marco Verratti lost the ball in a disastrous position for PSG and was disppossed by Muller. He found Leon Goretkza, who rolled the ball across to Choupo-Moting who couldn't miss.

VIDEO: Choupo-Moting puts Bayern 1-0 up vs PSG

It left PSG with a huge task if they wanted to make this season the time they finally win the Champions League.

And despite Kylian Mbappe and Messi doing all they could, they just couldn't find a way past Yann Sommer in the Bayern goal.

Then, with minutes remaining, substitute Serge Gnabry finished things off with a lovely finish.

VIDEO: Gnabry puts Bayern 2-0 up vs PSG

Messi cut a frustrated figure throughout the 90 minutes, failing to show any glimpses of his brilliance.

He may have led Argentina to World Cup glory, picked up the FIFA Best Men's Player award but he's unable to lead PSG to their first ever Champions League title.

Will Messi stay at PSG?

What does Messi's future have in store?

While there's doubts over his future, the Argentine recently spoke of his happiness in the French capital.

"It's true that I feel very well. The first year, I needed a little time to adapt to Paris for different reasons, but I started this season really differently, with a lot of desire. I feel more comfortable with the club, with the city, with everything that Paris means," he told PSG's club website.

"And the truth is that I am really enjoying this season. I think my whole life has been like that. About dedication, work, effort and wanting more every day. I've arrived at a new club and I want to win the title with Paris.

"To be able to achieve the big goals we set ourselves at the beginning of the season. Kylian scored three incredible goals, in a final. And now it's true that it's nice to be able to play in the same team with him, and I hope we can do great things here in Paris."