Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski were filmed having a conversation at the Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday.

Messi was named Sportsman of the Year during the ceremony. He also accepted the Team of the Year award after inspiring Argentina to glory at the 2022 World Cup.

The 35-year-old subsequently becomes the first athlete to win the team and individual awards in the same year.

"This is a special honour," Messi said. "Particularly as the Laureus World Sports Awards are in Paris this year, the city that has welcomed my family since we came here in 2021.

"I want to thank all my team-mates, not only from the national team but also at PSG - I have achieved none of this alone and I am grateful to be able to share everything with them."

Messi’s future at Paris Saint-Germain is in doubt after he was recently hit with a two-week suspension by the French club following an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

The legendary forward trained on his own on Monday before sweeping up at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

There’s been plenty of talk that Messi would love to return to Barcelona, although the Catalan club’s financial position may prevent them from re-signing their greatest ever player.

It was also reported on Monday that Messi is set to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps by moving to Saudi Arabia when his PSG contract expires this summer.

What did Messi and Lewandowski say to each other?

One player who would surely relish playing alongside Messi at Camp Nou next season is Lewandowski, who has scored 29 goals during his debut season under Xavi.

When the pair bumped into each other at the awards, here’s what they reportedly spoke about:

Messi to Lewandowski: 'Everything is good in Barcelona?'

Lewandowski: 'Yes, good'

Antonela [Messi’s wife]: 'They (Lewandowski and his wife) are in love with the city.'

Messi: 'Do you live in Castelldefels?'

Castelldefels is the area of Barcelona where Messi and his family still have their main home.

Video: Messi and Lewandowski's conversation

Watch the video here:

Why was Lewandowski at the Laureus Awards?

Lewandowski was at the ceremony to receive the Laureus Sport for Good Award - a programme for children displaced by war - on behalf of Barcelona and himself.

The Poland international commented “It’s an honour for me to be here to present this special Laureus Sport for Good Award to an inspirational programme. Sport and physical activity have a powerful role in society and the work TeamUp are doing to help children displaced by war process their emotions and build resilience, is a wonderful example of that.“