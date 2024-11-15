Lionel Messi reportedly called referee Anderson Daronco a "coward" as he confronted the official during Argentina's unexpected 2-1 loss to Paraguay. Messi, who captained La Albiceleste, led the team in Thursday's World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco. Argentina took the lead early, with Lautaro Martinez scoring just 11 minutes into proceedings.

But as cool, calm, and collected as the 37-year-old usually plays, the Inter Miami forward was quick to change his attitude as soon as his side started to find themselves on the wrong end of both the decisions being made by the officials and the overall scoreline. Antonio Sanabria quickly equalised with a spectacular bicycle kick, and Omar Alderete scored the winner shortly after the break.

Argentina struggled to recover from Alderete’s goal, ultimately suffering their third defeat in the qualification campaign. Despite controlling the lion's share of possession, Lionel Scaloni's side managed just one shot on target. Messi played the full 90 minutes, and his frustration became more visible as the night trudged on.

What Messi Said In A Furious Rant To The Referee Against Paraguay

The 37-year-old didn't hold back in his assessment of the referee

The TV cameras captured the Argentine captain confronting referee Anderson Daronco over his failure to penalise Alderete for a series of reckless challenges. Messi was seen wagging a finger in Daronco’s face, visibly frustrated with the official's decisions. It’s also been reported, as per the Mirror, that Messi told the referee:

"You are a coward, I don’t like you."

The Barcelona legend endured a difficult match, managing just three touches in the opposition box and failing to register a shot on target. Following Alderete’s decisive strike, Argentina struggled to break down Paraguay's resilient defence.

Despite the setback, though, Messi’s side remains at the top of the South American qualifying group, holding a three-point lead over second-placed Colombia. They host second-bottom Peru on Tuesday night as they look to get back on track.