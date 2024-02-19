Highlights Messi apologizes to Chinese fans for missing game, clarifies injury kept him out despite prior cameo in Saudi Arabia.

Chinese fans upset by Messi's absence against Hong Kong XI, as they may never get another chance to see him in action.

Messi sets the record straight with video explanation, citing injury as the reason behind missing the game in China.

Lionel Messi has issued an apology to fans in China after they were left disappointed by the Argentine's absence when Inter Miami came to town. The 36-year-old received plenty of criticism for missing his club's encounter against a Hong Kong XI.

It's no surprise that there was such an outcry in the aftermath of the game, as there are very few opportunities left for fans to see the greatest player of all time in action as his age advances. Who knows, this may have been the last chance for fans in the Asian country to see the heroic player in the flesh.

Having won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, the Argentine cemented his place at the heart of the footballing Mount Rushmore as his popularity soared even higher than it already was. Perhaps only Cristiano Ronaldo is a bigger name globally than the little magician, and he has now come out to try and right the wrong that was his non-attendance in Hong Kong.

Lionel Messi sets the record straight

It comes in response to the heavy criticism he has received

The reason given for Messi's absence in China was that he still wasn't fully recovered from a pre-existing injury issue. The gripe fans had with this explanation was that the Argentinian hero was brought on as a substitute for the final 10 minutes of Inter Miami's clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

That fixture took place in Saudi Arabia on 1 February, just three days before the clash with the Hong Kong XI. Fans that were in attendance in the hope of getting a glimpse of the world-class star were left with a sour taste in their mouths as Messi was ruled out of the game completely despite his prior cameo.

A video was posted to X (formerly Twitter) in which Messi claimed he wanted to set the record straight. He said: "I've read and heard many things that have been said and I wanted to record this video and give you the true version, so no one has to continue reading false stories.

"I always want to play and be involved in every game. I've heard some people say I didn't want to play for political reasons and many other reasons that are totally untrue. If that were the case, I would never have travelled to Japan or visited China as many times as I have," he added.

The former Barcelona man expanded after he had confirmed there were no political reasons behind him missing the game: "I had an inflamed adductor and I couldn't play in the first game in Saudi Arabia, which is when I felt it in the second game [vs Al-Nassr]. I tried to play for a bit, but it got worse.

Then on the day before the match [in Hong Kong], I tried to train and made an effort for all those who'd come to watch the training. I did all I could.

Messi confirmed his injury felt slightly better in the days that followed the game in Hong Kong and this resulted in him appearing for a cameo in a match in Japan. See the full video below:

Inter Miami closing in on season opener

Messi is ready to embark on his first full season in the MLS

Inter Miami kick off their season with a home clash against Real Salt Lake on 22 February before heading to LA Galaxy the following week. This marks the beginning of Messi's first full campaign with the club he joined in the summer of 2023.

The little magician guided his new side to the Leagues Cup in his opening couple of months in his new home, and will be looking to add even further to his already stacked collection of trophies he has amassed throughout his career.