Lionel Messi could be on his way back to his boyhood club, and Barcelona are pulling out all the stops to ensure that the Argentinian is a viable option this summer.

As things currently stand, the Spanish heavyweights are unable to sign new players for the 2023/24 season and are having to come up with new and inventive ways to raise funds.

The club are looking into building a dedicated museum, named ‘Messi Space’, in homage to their former star, Spanish outlet AS has revealed.

Its idea is that it will attract a copious number of visiting tourists and, in turn, will provide the club with a healthy stream of revenue.

La Liga president, Javier Tebas, has publicly claimed Barcelona’s money struggles as an inhibitor to seeing Barça land the Messi transfer.

Currently, the club is not making sufficient money to balance the books and, therefore, are unable to afford Messi’s costly wages, but this might all change through their latest money-yielding strategy.

Barcelona's stadium, Camp Nou

How Barcelona will help fund Messi's contract

Barça themselves have been extremely open about how much they would like to see their star man return, but that comes as little surprise given the amount of success he brought to Spain.

However, their poor financial status does not sit them in good stead to secure a well-desired homecoming.

Instead, they are brainstorming ideas that can be potentially used as a financial lever.

In their latest venture, the Catalan club are looking to refurbish the old La Masia HQ into an interactive museum based on their beloved former player.

The Spotify Camp Nou will bleed a sense of ‘home’ for the Argentine icon.

Still, the club will be hoping that the ‘interactive and immersive centre’ will pull on his heartstrings to get a deal across the line.

Talks have reportedly already begun with Telefonica, a telecommunications company, to become a sponsor in order to get their project up and running as soon as humanly possible.

The museum in question would be a world-beating facility using cutting-edge technology and the Blaugrana see their project as a worthy investment.

Will Lionel Messi make his return to Barcelona?

Imagine. Messi returning to where he belongs.

There’s no shock that his free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain was an emotional one for those in association with Barça.

However, a potential renewal of his current contract at PSG, which expires this summer, still remains a possibility.

Economic elements remain key in Messi’s return to Barça colours, but his former teammate Xavi is, unsurprisingly, sold on the idea of having the Argentine under his wing.

La Liga, and Tebas in particular, are keen to help in any way they can to see their league’s former poster boy re-sign.

Since his and Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, the value of the league’s TV rights among Europe’s leagues has taken quite a hit.

Though nothing is concrete yet, we are sure that a return would send Barcelona into elation like we’ve never seen before.

In another case, say Barcelona are out of the race, Messi will have a long list of potential suitors that would thrive in the race for one of football’s most decorated stars.