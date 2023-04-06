Cash-strapped Barcelona are reportedly in the process of putting together an unprecedented bid to re-sign club icon Lionel Messi.

La Blaugrana's struggles to keep on the right side of both the La Liga salary cap and Financial Fair Play rules are well documented.

In fact, those money woes are so severe that Barca have been prevented from registering young midfield superstar Gavi as a first-team player - meaning he could leave the club for free in the summer.

In a similar situation, most other clubs wouldn't even consider making a move for one of the biggest stars on the planet. However, so desperate are Barcelona to secure a fairytale return to Camp Nou for their record goalscorer that they are prepared to leave no stone unturned in their quest to make it a reality.

It's a reunion that Messi is said to want just as much as the Catalan giants. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was forced to say goodbye to the club in August 2021 when their financial problems meant that they simply couldn't afford to renew his contract.

Tears flowed freely as Messi spoke about how much Barcelona meant to him and his family in an emotional farewell press conference.

Days later, he would go on to complete a switch to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, but the 35-year-old has never fully seemed to settle in the French capital.

Messi's relationship with the PSG fans has gone on to hit an all-time low recently, with many home supporters inside the Parc des Princes booing the Argentina captain's name before their 1-0 defeat to Lyon last weekend.

Why was Lionel Messi booed by PSG fans?

In contrast, Barcelona fans let Messi know just much they wanted him back when they chanted his name in unison in the 10th minute of Wednesday's Copa del Rey semi-final second-leg with Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi's name was chanted during Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Messi's existing deal at PSG expires in the summer. If he decides to leave Paris, the player himself is thought to favour a return to Barcelona over a switch to the MLS or a move to Saudi Arabia.

Per a report from RMC Sport, via Barca Blaugranes, Messi would be willing to reject bigger offers from other clubs if it means that he can once again line up in a Barca shirt.

How Barcelona plan to sign Lionel Messi despite their money problems

Barcelona chiefs realise that - in the club's current financial state - they can't afford to offer Messi a straight-cash deal that would come close to replicating his £1 million-per-week deal with the Ligue 1 champions.

However, that fact hasn't deterred Barcelona from trying to come up with a creative solution that will allow them to restore Messi to their ranks.

According to RMC Sport, the club recognise that a Messi return would drive up revenue considerably and have already set about trying to get new sponsors onboard to help them afford the player.

In addition, Barcelona are believed to be ready to hand Messi a groundbreaking partnership, where he would share in profits made on both replica shirts and home match tickets.

As yet, Barcelona have not tabled an official offer for Messi's advisers to review. However, the club's fans have made it perfectly clear that they want their board to do all they can to get the deal done.