Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave the French giants at the end of this season.

A return to Barcelona and the Nou Camp is the most likely destination for the Argentine World Cup winner. However, no official announcement has been made at the time of writing.

Messi's time at PSG has been less than memorable. Nevertheless, the 35-year-old did still manage to rack up some pretty impressive goals during his time in Ligue 1, with 32 goals and 35 assists in 74 appearances in all competitions (via TransferMarkt).

So we thought it was only right to celebrate Messi's time in France by ranking his six best goals scored for Paris Saint-Germain.

6 Vs. Olympique Lyon, 2022/2023

We start off our best Messi PSG goals list with a lovely little finish against Olympique Lyon this season, one which showcased just what Messi is all about.

The Argentine linked up with his good friend and former Barcelona teammate Neymar with a couple of one-twos and then perfectly placed a side-footed finish past the goalkeeper on his left-hand side.

From solid teamwork to acute and precise finishing, this goal had everything you'd love to see from your football team.

5 Vs. Maccabi Haifa, 2022/2023

Messi failed to deliver PSG the UEFA Champions League title they craved. However, he did provide fans with some delightful goals in the competition.

One of his best came against Maccabi Haifa in this season's competition, where Messi delightfully curled the ball with the outside of his boot and into the Haifa goal.

Many thought the Messi, Neymar and Mbappe trio would surely deliver the French giants their first UEFA Champions League. Unfortunately, Europe's toughest competition just doesn't work like that.

4 Vs. Lens, 2021/2022

Messi is arguably the greatest footballer that has ever lived, although, something he is less known for, is screamers from outside the box.

Yet again, however, the Argentine demonstrated that he can do it all against Lens in his first season with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi latched onto a ball from outside the box which was trickily bouncing up in front of him and powered a left-footed screamer into the top corner of the goal with laser beam-like accuracy.

This one sealed PSG the Ligue 1 title.

3 Vs. Troyes, 2022/2023

Coming in at number three is another long-ranged effort from Messi, something that the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner has seemed to incorporate more into his game at PSG.

Messi received the ball from way outside the box and with not much on in front of him, decided to take a Steven Gerrard-esque go at the goal from miles out.

The ball flew like a missile past the Troyes defence and goalkeeper and nestled tightly into the back of the net, much to the delight of the travelling PSG fans.

2 Vs. Benfica, 2022/2023

Messi absolutely loves playing in the Champions League and the competition certainly loves him right back.

Second, on our best Messi PSG goals list comes a delightfully worked team goal against Benfica in this season's tournament and it was a joy to watch.

In the blink of an eye, Messi, Neymar and Mbappe delicately intertwined with each other through some fast-thinking passes, which ultimately ended up with a finessed goal into the top corner from Lionel himself.

With Messi scoring many great goals during his time at PSG, it was tough to narrow the list down to a few. Nevertheless, there was no denying that his goal against Clermont took top spot.

Messi took the ball down on his chest in the Clermont box and somehow managed to chip the goalkeeper with an overhead kick.

The insanity and complexity of this goal are tough to explain, but it yet again showed why Messi is considered one of the best to ever do it.