Arguably the greatest soccer player in the modern era, Lionel Messi came to MLS to win more and contribute to the history of his newest club, just as he has done everywhere he goes.

Although his first full season with Inter Miami was dotted with injury, recovery and international breaks, he was still able to help secure a record-breaking season for his newest club while finishing out his regular season with 36 goal contributions (20G,16A) to top the league this season and rank fifth in MLS history.

By comparison, he was able to do this, playing nearly half the minutes (1485') of his closest peers in MLS. Here’s a look at a selection of his top ten goals of the season.

10 Lone Goal at Atlanta Saves Face

Considering that Atlanta United is about to face Inter Miami in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs, it's fitting to start this list off with the time these underdogs bested Inter Miami 3-1.

Of course, Messi still scored to delight fans. The Argentine maestro took a touch and unleashed a left-footed, grounded strike to the far post to put Inter Miami back in the match. The goal was Messi’s 11th this MLS campaign to tie Luis Suarez as the team’s leading scorer.

9 Messi Meets St. Louis

Despite the eventual 3-3 draw, this stunning goal from King Leo helped Miami equalize against St. Louis CITY SC in the 25th minute. Messi first served a ball outside to Jordi Alba on the left wing just outside the box, who then served the ball to Messi in the center of the box before finishing it. Classic give and go.

8 Last Gasp Equalizer at LA Galaxy

Messi and Inter Miami first visited LA Galaxy in the 2024 home opener. After a tense back and forth for over 70 minutes, the Galaxy was first on the board as their veteran Dejan Jovelji scored in the 75th to solidify their dominance against the interlopers.

But, Messi wasn’t going to disappear quietly into the Hollywood stars in the sky. As Messi rescued Miami from dropping points in the 91st minute, he also scored his first goal of the season in front of a crowd of fans wearing his jerseys. It certainly wasn’t his last.

7 Home Opener Against Orlando City

“It may have been the most complete game since I began coaching Inter Miami,” head coach Tata Martino said after their first home match of the season.

And, the reason was not just the scoreline which was a dramatic 5-0 route of Orlando City. It was the beauty of the nostalgic vintage FC Barcelona momentum between Messi and Suarez, something that drove them throughout the season and made soccer enjoyable for a different audience.

Messi scored a brace. Suarez added his own brace, and had two assists including one to Messi for Inter Miami’s fifth goal which demonstrates perfectly how their chemistry aged like fine wine.

6 Memorable Equalizer Against Charlotte

Miami played to a draw for the third straight match following a five-match winning streak from July 17-Sept. 1.

Things were looking bleak for Miami until Messi tied in the 67th minute when he sent a shot from beyond the box that evaded diving Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina. It was also his third goal since returning from his ankle injury.

5 Stunning Free Kick at Columbus

It took Messi merely five minutes to score twice against Inter Miami's top rival in the East, Columbus Crew SC to help seal their 3-2 win and ensure the Supporters' Shield in this October match.

After beating two defenders, Messi went one-on-one with Schulte and won, Five minutes later, Messi took this free kick right outside the Crew's box following a foul charged to Camacho. With his signature finesse, Messi bent the ball around a wall of defenders.

4 Six Goal Contributions in a Single Match

Inter Miami defeated NY Red Bulls 6-2, and Lionel Messi scored one of them and assisted FIVE of the six goals, making history. Even as early as May, it was evident, Inter Miami could very well collect the Supporters' Shield. Messi’s own strike came courtesy of his best friend Suarez.

In doing this, Messi didn't just break one league record, he broke two. Most assists and goal contributions in a single match. And it was all in a single half.

3 Messi Wastes No Time in Return From Injury

Without skipping a beat, Messi scored twice in four minutes upon his return to play for Inter Miami after missing two months with an ankle injury to help his side to a 3-1 win over Philadelphia Union .

It took until the 26th minute for Messi to get on the scoresheet to equalize. Then Messi combined with Jordi Alba, to give Miami the lead four minutes later as he swept home a left-footed shot, before setting up Suarez in injury-time. Not only that, he played a full 90 minutes to erase any doubts of lingering injury.

2 Messi Wins it at Arrowhead

A sellout crowd of 72,610 witnessed Inter Miami defeat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Even three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, a part-owner of Sporting KC, met up with Messi ahead of the match.

Miami was winless in its previous five games, including a 3-1 loss to Monterrey in the Champions Cup quarterfinal. Messi delivered the victory Inter Miami needed. First he helped with Diego Gomez’s goal in the 18th minute and then a strike from distance that blew the crowd away.

1 Messi Sets Record in Season Finale

Inter Miami was expected to make history in their final regular season match, but few could imagine the way things unfolded. As they completed a comeback to win 6-2 against the New England Revolution on Saturday night at Chase Stadium. They set a new single-season record at 74 points, outdoing the very team they were playing who set the previous record at 73 points in 2021.

Coming in as a substitute in the 58th minute with the score at 2-2, Messi assisted Benjamin Cremaschi for Miami's third goal, and then went on to score his first MLS hat-trick in 10 minutes. Unreal. Only for Messi, it is real.

His final goal of the 2024 season will live on in the history books because it not only wowed crowds, it helped him reach a milestone in his league career. Moreover, the fact that his friend Luis Suarez , who scored a brace of his own during the match, gave Messi the assist and it was also too beautiful for words.