The Ballon d'Or was wrapped in controversy this year when Rodri beat longtime favourite Vinicius Junior to the award in October. Real Madrid boycotted the awards ceremony in reaction to their Brazilian superstar missing out on the award to Manchester City's midfield maestro.

Rodri enjoyed a phenomenal past year at club and international level, winning a fourth Premier League title in a row and the European Championship. He was a mainstay in City and Spain's teams and won the Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament award.

Vinicius' stellar form helped Madrid win the La Liga title, the UEFA Champions League trophy, and the Supercopa de Espana. Throughout the year, the tricky winger received shouts in the media and from his own manager, Carlo Ancelotti, touting him as the red-hot frontrunner to win the Ballon d'Or.

However, that didn't happen, as Rodri took home the award, leaving Vinicius's pre-planned party in tatters. But this isn't the first time the France Football Award has created drama and a rivalry between players.

Lionel Messi's 2021 triumph was a hot topic of debate for months, as many felt runner-up Robert Lewandowski deserved to prevail. Those two have buried the hatchet, and the Argentine icon added an eighth award to extend his record as the most decorated Ballon d'Or player.

Before joining David Beckham at Inter Miami in 2023, Messi encountered a tumultuous time at PSG, which led to his departure from the Parc des Princes. His exit came under unceremonious circumstances, and he's glad to see the back of the Ligue 1 giants.

Messi's trouble in Paris

The Ballon d'Or King struggled with adaption and fan fury

Messi arrived at PSG in 2021 after leaving his beloved Barca in bittersweet circumstances because the Catalans couldn't afford a new contract for their all-time top scorer. He joined a Parisian side desperately chasing a first Champions League trophy after failing to win the European title since their Qatari takeover in 2011.

The Argentine was the perfect acquisition to end PSG's European hoodoo and take them to the promised land. He'd won the trophy four times with the Blaugrana before heading to the French capital.

Messi set off in fine fashion, with stellar performances that many predicted would make Mauricio Pochettino's men European champions. That was until they faced Messi's familiar foes, Madrid, in the tournament's Round of 16. Kylian Mbappe's strike had given PSG a 1-0 first-leg lead.

Yet, Madrid staged one of the most remarkable comeback victories in Champions League history to send Messi and PSG packing. Karim Benzema hit a hat-trick to secure a 3-1 win (3-2 on aggregate).

The glitz and glamour that came with Messi's arrival in Paris crashed and burned, and he and his longtime friend Neymar became villains that PSG ultras targeted. The legendary forward received boos from home fans at the Parc des Princes despite his side winning 3-0 against Bordeaux.

Messi told RMC Sport in June 2023:

At first it was great [at PSG]. I received a lot of encouragement as I've often said, but then people started to treat me differently, some of the Paris fans.

Glaring issues were growing between fans and the player, and a trip to Saudi Arabia a year later didn't help matters. His family had also struggled to adapt to life in France, and he delved into this in an interview with ESPN after leaving for Inter Miami in July 2023:

In Paris, the [neighbours] knocked on the door at nine or ten o’clock in the evening to say that my kids shouldn’t be playing football. The neighbours bothered us […] it played a lot on my mind and that had an effect on the pitch. In Paris, on a personal level, I wasn’t good.

Messi is loving life in the United States, with the eyes of Hollywood following him every step of the way. Months into his move to the DRV PNK Stadium, he captained the Herons to League Cup glory. He's since posted 34 goals and 18 assists in 39 games, but there's one feat that he cherishes the most.

Messi reached nirvana with World Cup heroics

Eighth Ballon d'Or win was insignificant after history made in Qatar

Messi came in clutch for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite ongoing problems at PSG, and speculation was growing over his future. There was an expectation he'd stay with the Parisians heading into that tournament, but plans changed once he reached the pinnacle of world football.

When I was in Paris, the best thing that happened to me was becoming World Champion (with Argentina).

Messi was the star of the show in Qatar, captaining La Abiceleste to glory with seven goals and three assists in seven games. He finally joined all-time greats Diego Maradona and Pele in the World Cup winners' circle.

Yet, the two-time Copa America winner wasn't done there; the following year, he was named the Ballon d'Or winner. For many, he was solely recognized for his exploits for his nation at the World Cup rather than a topsy-turvy final season at the Parc des Princes.

Messi was crowned the Ballon d'Or winner as an Inter Miami player, becoming the first player in MLS history to win the award. This was a reminder to PSG fans of how the wider footballing world Messi, and perhaps a sign that they treated one of the all-time greats too harshly.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 21/11/2024.