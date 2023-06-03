Lionel Messi featured in his final match for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday evening.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the Argentine will leave the club this summer following the expiration of his contract.

Messi was in PSG's starting lineup for the last time against Clermont at the Parc des Princes.

He would have wanted to end his spell at the French giants with a victory. But that did not materialise.

PSG raced into a two goal lead inside the opening 21 minutes.

Sergio Ramos, also playing in his final game for the club, opened the scoring after 16 minutes.

Kylian Mbappe then doubled PSG's lead five minutes later.

But Clermont would produced a spirited fightback to win 3-2. Goals from Johan Gastien, Mehdi Zeffane and Grejohn Kyei saw the away side take all three points.

Lionel Messi heavily booed after missing sitter in PSG 2-3 Clermont

Messi was not given a very good reception by the home fans.

The 35-year-old was booed before and during the game.

The boos from the home fans got even louder when Messi uncharacteristically missed a sitter in the 54th minute.

Kylian Mbappe raced forward and squared the ball to Messi, who looked almost certain to score when one vs one with Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw.

But the former Barcelona star was unable to find the target as he skewed his effort well over the bar.

PSG fans did not react very well at all and they made their frustration with the legendary footballer very clear. Watch the moment below...

What next for Lionel Messi?

In total, Messi played 75 matches in his two-year spell at PSG. He scored 32 times and recorded 35 assists for the club.

He helped the club to three trophies in that time: two Ligue 1 titles and a Trophée des Champions triumph.

Messi's next club is currently unknown.

A sensational return to Barcelona has been touted. While moves to either Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer are also seemingly on the cards.