Lionel Messi has secured another title for Inter Miami .

Messi scored twice as Miami defeated the Columbus Crew SC 3-2 on Wednesday, in arguably the most highly-anticipated and dramatic game of the 2024 MLS campaign.

The win secured the Supporters Shield for the Herons, which is awarded to the team that finishes with the most points during the MLS season.

Miami needed to win to solidify the first seed in the league, while a Crew win would've kept the trophy out of Messi's hands for at least another matchday.

The clash featuring two Eastern Conference heavyweights did not disappoint, as Miami and Columbus traded blows until the final whistle.

The teams looked set to enter the halftime break with a goalless draw, until Jordi Alba found Messi running in behind the Crew backline with a lobbed through ball. The diminutive #10 took the ball down beautifully, and following a lucky bounce back into his path, calmly dispatched the ball past Patrick Schulte to open the scoring in the 45th minute.

Messi would make sure his side entered the second half with a commanding lead, as Miami's captain stepped up for a free-kick in the final minute of added time. The 37-year-old masterfully curled the ball around the Columbus wall and into the near corner, freezing Schulte as the keeper watched on helplessly.

Whatever Crew head coach Wilfred Nancy told his men at halftime was effective, as Columbus came out hungry for the second half. Diego Rossi would bring his side back within a goal only 20 seconds into the latter frame with a delightful curling effort to lift the Lower.com Field crowd to its feet.

The euphoria would be short-lived, however, as Miami would respond with a third goal just a minute later thanks to Luis Suarez , who made the most of a horrible error by Schulte and centre-back Rudy Camacho, who collided on a routine catch for the goalkeeper.

The Crew would bounce back quickly when Cucho Hernandez dispatched his penalty kick into the bottom left corner of the net to bring Columbus back within one.

Camacho's nightmare would only get worse, however, when he was given his marching orders for a heavy challenge on Federico Redondo in the 63rd minute, relegating the Crew to 10 men for the rest of the pivotal contest.

Crew fans collectively held their breath when Columbus was given another penalty in the 84th minute after an extended sequence of pressure on Miami's defense. With the chance to tie the game at 3-3, Miami keeper Drake Callendar made one of the saves of his life, parrying Hernandez's effort away and preserving the lead that would eventually stand.

The win secured Messi's 46th career title, and the second in Inter Miami's history, after the South Florida club claimed the Leagues Cup in July 2023.