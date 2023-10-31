Highlights Lionel Messi responded to a journalist's claims about a tribute from Barcelona president.

Messi had expressed regret for not being able to say goodbye to Barcelona fans and expressed willingness to attend a tribute game.

Journalist Gerard Romero apologised to Messi, admitting he was fooled and promises to be more careful in the future.

Lionel Messi has fired back at claims made by a journalist after he won a record eighth Ballon d'Or. The Argentine forward made history once again, being recognised as the best player in the world for the third time in five years. He outperformed Manchester City's Erling Haaland and former teammate Kylian Mbappe to claim the trophy.

Messi has experienced a roller coaster ride over the last 12 months. He heroically led his country to their first World Cup victory since 1986, before leaving European football to join Inter Miami this past summer. However, in the wake of his victory, the 36-year-old has been forced to respond to claims made by journalist Gerard Romero.

Lionel Messi Inter Miami Stats (as per Transfermarkt) Games 14 Goals 11 Assists 5 Minutes 1086 Trophies 1

Journalist claims Messi met with Laporta after Ballon d'Or

Taking to his twitch account, Romero claimed that the Ballon d'Or winner had spoken to Barcelona president Joan Laporta. During their conversation, it was reported that the pair discussed arranging a time for Barca's record goalscorer to return for a tribute in front of the Nou Camp faithful.

Romero stated: "Joan Laporta and Leo Messi spoke at the end of the Ballon d'Or gala. The president thanked Leo for his words during the speech and they met to find the best possible date for the tribute."

Messi himself has suggested that he would like to return to Catalunya in order to say goodbye to the fans he spent most of his career playing for.

The forward left to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain in unceremonious fashion back in 2021. The forward has stated, via TNT Sports, that he regrets not having the chance to say farewell.

"I think there was a strange feeling when I left. It’s not good with everything we shared and lived together. Barcelona is my home, I love the club and the people in Barcelona. If it [tribute game] happens, I would be happy to be there."

Read more: The 10 players who would’ve won the Ballon d’Or without Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi's response to Romero's claims

The Inter Miami player was quick to shoot down Romero's claims that he had spoken to Laporta about any tribute for him. He posted the story onto his Instagram with the caption, 'You're lying. Once again.'

The Spaniard later took to X (former Twitter) to apologise for what he said, admitting he had received false information. He promised to be more vigilant in the future.

He said: "A THOUSAND APOLOGIES to all, and A THOUSAND MORE. I have been fooled again with something related to LEO. I'm not learning. I'm sorry. VERY f***ed up. I accept everything you tell me today and I promise that we will work to ensure that it does not happen again."

This isn't the first time that Messi has called out Romero. Per Marca, while Messi was still at PSG, Romero reported that one of his sons had wasn't having a good time in Paris, and that was a main reason his family were making an effort for Messi to return to Barcelona.

Messi has yet to reply to Romero's apology. However, one would imagine he is more concerned about celebrating yet another record-breaking evening in what has been one of the most illustrious of careers.