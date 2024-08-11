Highlights Messi holds 44 team trophies, the most of any player in the history of football.

During his time at Barcelona, the Argentina legend won multiple La Liga and Champions League titles.

Messi's trophy cabinet surpasses Ronaldo's, while he's also the record holder for Ballon d'Ors with eight.

Lionel Messi is regarded by many as one of the greatest footballers in the history of the game, with the Argentinian arguably sitting at the summit of the mountain. Along with his impressive career as an individual, winning eight Ballon d'Ors and claiming the most points of any player in the award's history, he has been part of some of the best club sides of the last few decades, meaning that he has won trophies and accolades at the highest levels of European and international football.

In fact, Messi is football's all-time record holder for team trophies with an incredible 44. Here are all the trophies that the Argentinian great has won so far in his career.

Lionel Messi Career Trophy Record Trophy Times Won La Liga 10 Copa del Rey 7 Supercopa de Espana 7 Champions League 4 UEFA Super Cup 3 Club World Cup 3 Ligue 1 2 Trophee des Champions 1 Leagues Cup 1 World Cup 1 Copa America 2 Finalissima 1 Olympics Gold Medal 1 U20 World Cup 1 Total 44

2005-2010

The start of a great career

Messi made his debut for the Barcelona first team in 2003 aged only 16 years, four months, and 23 days old, and manager Frank Rijkaard would then promote him to the senior squad on a permanent basis in October 2004.

The young player won his first title with Barca in the 2004-05 season, taking home the La Liga trophy as well as the Supercopa de España. At international level, Messi would win the FIFA World Youth Championship alongside the Argentina under-20s side in 2005.

Messi found glory in La Liga's top flight on four occasions between 2005-2010, as well as the UEFA Champions League twice and a Gold medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Lionel Messi Trophies Won 2005-2010 Club Trophy Season Barcelona La Liga 2004–05 Barcelona Supercopa de España 2005 Argentina U20 FIFA World Youth Championship 2005 Barcelona La Liga 2005–06 Barcelona Supercopa de España 2006 Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2005–06 Barcelona La Liga 2008–09 Argentina U23 Gold at the Beijing Olympics 2008 Barcelona Supercopa de España 2009 Barcelona Copa del Rey 2008–09 Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2008–09 Barcelona La Liga 2009–10 Barcelona UEFA Super Cup 2009 Barcelona FIFA Club World Cup 2009 Barcelona Supercopa de España 2010

Related Haaland, Ronaldo and Messi’s Stats at 24 Compared Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two greatest footballers to have lived - but Erling Haaland's numbers at 24 are scary.

2011-2015

More silverware in Spain

Messi's incredible trophy haul would only continue to grow ever greater in the 2010s, with the South American winning another three La Liga titles, and the Champions League twice in 2011 and 2015.

It was during this time that Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were neck-and-neck in terms of playing for the status of the best player in world football, and their on-pitch rivalry across the domestic league, cups and the Champions League would come to define an era of El Clasico that has been immortalised in footballing history.

In total, Messi won 13 trophies during this period of his career.

Lionel Messi Trophies Won 2011-2015 Club Trophy Season Barcelona La Liga 2010–11 Barcelona Supercopa de España 2011 Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2010–11 Barcelona UEFA Super Cup 2011 Barcelona FIFA Club World Cup 2011 Barcelona Copa del Rey 2011–12 Barcelona La Liga 2012–13 Barcelona Supercopa de España 2013 Barcelona La Liga 2014–15 Barcelona Copa del Rey 2014–15 Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2014–15 Barcelona UEFA Super Cup 2015 Barcelona FIFA Club World Cup 2015

Related 11 Best La Liga Players of All Time [Ranked] The 11 best La Liga players of all time have been ranked.

2016-2020

The beginning of the end

The latter part of the 2010s saw Messi and Barcelona continue to dominate in Spain, with the side winning three La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and two Supercopa de España trophies.

Messi scored over thirty goals a season in the La Liga Primera between 2016 and 2020, helping the Catalan club to the immense success they had domestically.

However, Barcelona's impact on the international stage had started to wain and as financial issues began to entrench themselves as the Nou Camp, it wouldn't be long before Messi's future with his beloved club came into question.

The 2018-19 title would be Messi's last La Liga triumph for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi Trophies Won 2016 - 2020 Club Trophy Season Barcelona La Liga 2015–16 Barcelona Copa del Rey 2015–16 Barcelona Supercopa de España 2016 Barcelona Copa del Rey 2016–17 Barcelona La Liga 2017–18 Barcelona Copa del Rey 2017–18 Barcelona Supercopa de España 2018 Barcelona La Liga 2018–19

Related Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s Stats at International Tournaments Compared The two will go down as the greatest footballers of all time, but how do their statistics compare on the international scene?

2021-Present

New feats and challenges

Messi would finally leave the club that he had been with since 2003 to head to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 in 2021, where he managed to win two Ligue 1 titles in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

After a few years in the prime PSG side, Messi joined David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami, where he continues to play now at the age of 37.

It was in this decade that Messi would also finally see major success with Argentina, winning the Copa America in 2021 and 2024 and capturing the FIFA World Cup in 2022, a trophy that had alluded him his entire career and appeared to be the last final piece of the puzzle for the 'GOAT.'

Even at Inter Miami, Messi has found silverware, lifting the Leagues Cup during his debut season.

Lionel Messi Trophies Won 2021 - Present Club Trophy Season Barcelona Copa del Rey 2020–21 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 2021–22 Paris Saint-Germain Trophée des Champions 2022 Argentina Copa América 2021 Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions 2022 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 2022-23 Inter Miami Leagues Cup 2023 Argentina Copa América 2024

Related Why Does Lionel Messi Walk so Much During Matches Lionel Messi spends a lot of time walking during matches - and now he's revealed why

Trophies Won Comparison

Messi vs Ronaldo

Comparing Messi with Ronaldo shows just how incredible his achievements have been. Although Ronaldo has won one more Champions League than Messi (5 vs 4), the Argentinian has the edge on CR7 in league titles (12 vs 7), domestic cups (7 vs 6) and full senior international trophies (4 vs 2, including the World Cup).

In terms of individual honours, Messi leads the way too. While they were once neck-and-neck, Messi has pulled away in the Ballon d'Or race since Ronaldo's last triumph in 2017. The record now stands at 8 vs 5 in Messi's favour.

All statistics from FootballCritic and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31.07.24.