Highlights
- Messi holds 44 team trophies, the most of any player in the history of football.
- During his time at Barcelona, the Argentina legend won multiple La Liga and Champions League titles.
- Messi's trophy cabinet surpasses Ronaldo's, while he's also the record holder for Ballon d'Ors with eight.
Lionel Messi is regarded by many as one of the greatest footballers in the history of the game, with the Argentinian arguably sitting at the summit of the mountain. Along with his impressive career as an individual, winning eight Ballon d'Ors and claiming the most points of any player in the award's history, he has been part of some of the best club sides of the last few decades, meaning that he has won trophies and accolades at the highest levels of European and international football.
In fact, Messi is football's all-time record holder for team trophies with an incredible 44. Here are all the trophies that the Argentinian great has won so far in his career.
|
Lionel Messi Career Trophy Record
|
Trophy
|
Times Won
|
La Liga
|
10
|
Copa del Rey
|
7
|
Supercopa de Espana
|
7
|
Champions League
|
4
|
UEFA Super Cup
|
3
|
Club World Cup
|
3
|
Ligue 1
|
2
|
Trophee des Champions
|
1
|
Leagues Cup
|
1
|
World Cup
|
1
|
Copa America
|
2
|
Finalissima
|
1
|
Olympics Gold Medal
|
1
|
U20 World Cup
|
1
|
Total
|
44
2005-2010
The start of a great career
Messi made his debut for the Barcelona first team in 2003 aged only 16 years, four months, and 23 days old, and manager Frank Rijkaard would then promote him to the senior squad on a permanent basis in October 2004.
The young player won his first title with Barca in the 2004-05 season, taking home the La Liga trophy as well as the Supercopa de España. At international level, Messi would win the FIFA World Youth Championship alongside the Argentina under-20s side in 2005.
Messi found glory in La Liga's top flight on four occasions between 2005-2010, as well as the UEFA Champions League twice and a Gold medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.
|
Lionel Messi Trophies Won 2005-2010
|
Club
|
Trophy
|
Season
|
Barcelona
|
La Liga
|
2004–05
|
Barcelona
|
Supercopa de España
|
2005
|
Argentina U20
|
FIFA World Youth Championship
|
2005
|
Barcelona
|
La Liga
|
2005–06
|
Barcelona
|
Supercopa de España
|
2006
|
Barcelona
|
UEFA Champions League
|
2005–06
|
Barcelona
|
La Liga
|
2008–09
|
Argentina U23
|
Gold at the Beijing Olympics
|
2008
|
Barcelona
|
Supercopa de España
|
2009
|
Barcelona
|
Copa del Rey
|
2008–09
|
Barcelona
|
UEFA Champions League
|
2008–09
|
Barcelona
|
La Liga
|
2009–10
|
Barcelona
|
UEFA Super Cup
|
2009
|
Barcelona
|
FIFA Club World Cup
|
2009
|
Barcelona
|
Supercopa de España
|
2010
2011-2015
More silverware in Spain
Messi's incredible trophy haul would only continue to grow ever greater in the 2010s, with the South American winning another three La Liga titles, and the Champions League twice in 2011 and 2015.
It was during this time that Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were neck-and-neck in terms of playing for the status of the best player in world football, and their on-pitch rivalry across the domestic league, cups and the Champions League would come to define an era of El Clasico that has been immortalised in footballing history.
In total, Messi won 13 trophies during this period of his career.
|
Lionel Messi Trophies Won 2011-2015
|
Club
|
Trophy
|
Season
|
Barcelona
|
La Liga
|
2010–11
|
Barcelona
|
Supercopa de España
|
2011
|
Barcelona
|
UEFA Champions League
|
2010–11
|
Barcelona
|
UEFA Super Cup
|
2011
|
Barcelona
|
FIFA Club World Cup
|
2011
|
Barcelona
|
Copa del Rey
|
2011–12
|
Barcelona
|
La Liga
|
2012–13
|
Barcelona
|
Supercopa de España
|
2013
|
Barcelona
|
La Liga
|
2014–15
|
Barcelona
|
Copa del Rey
|
2014–15
|
Barcelona
|
UEFA Champions League
|
2014–15
|
Barcelona
|
UEFA Super Cup
|
2015
|
Barcelona
|
FIFA Club World Cup
|
2015
2016-2020
The beginning of the end
The latter part of the 2010s saw Messi and Barcelona continue to dominate in Spain, with the side winning three La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and two Supercopa de España trophies.
Messi scored over thirty goals a season in the La Liga Primera between 2016 and 2020, helping the Catalan club to the immense success they had domestically.
However, Barcelona's impact on the international stage had started to wain and as financial issues began to entrench themselves as the Nou Camp, it wouldn't be long before Messi's future with his beloved club came into question.
The 2018-19 title would be Messi's last La Liga triumph for Barcelona.
|
Lionel Messi Trophies Won 2016 - 2020
|
Club
|
Trophy
|
Season
|
Barcelona
|
La Liga
|
2015–16
|
Barcelona
|
Copa del Rey
|
2015–16
|
Barcelona
|
Supercopa de España
|
2016
|
Barcelona
|
Copa del Rey
|
2016–17
|
Barcelona
|
La Liga
|
2017–18
|
Barcelona
|
Copa del Rey
|
2017–18
|
Barcelona
|
Supercopa de España
|
2018
|
Barcelona
|
La Liga
|
2018–19
2021-Present
New feats and challenges
Messi would finally leave the club that he had been with since 2003 to head to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 in 2021, where he managed to win two Ligue 1 titles in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.
After a few years in the prime PSG side, Messi joined David Beckham's MLS franchise Inter Miami, where he continues to play now at the age of 37.
It was in this decade that Messi would also finally see major success with Argentina, winning the Copa America in 2021 and 2024 and capturing the FIFA World Cup in 2022, a trophy that had alluded him his entire career and appeared to be the last final piece of the puzzle for the 'GOAT.'
Even at Inter Miami, Messi has found silverware, lifting the Leagues Cup during his debut season.
|
Lionel Messi Trophies Won 2021 - Present
|
Club
|
Trophy
|
Season
|
Barcelona
|
Copa del Rey
|
2020–21
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Ligue 1
|
2021–22
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Trophée des Champions
|
2022
|
Argentina
|
Copa América
|
2021
|
Argentina
|
FIFA World Cup
|
2022
|
Argentina
|
CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions
|
2022
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
Ligue 1
|
2022-23
|
Inter Miami
|
Leagues Cup
|
2023
|
Argentina
|
Copa América
|
2024
Trophies Won Comparison
Messi vs Ronaldo
Comparing Messi with Ronaldo shows just how incredible his achievements have been. Although Ronaldo has won one more Champions League than Messi (5 vs 4), the Argentinian has the edge on CR7 in league titles (12 vs 7), domestic cups (7 vs 6) and full senior international trophies (4 vs 2, including the World Cup).
In terms of individual honours, Messi leads the way too. While they were once neck-and-neck, Messi has pulled away in the Ballon d'Or race since Ronaldo's last triumph in 2017. The record now stands at 8 vs 5 in Messi's favour.
All statistics from FootballCritic and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31.07.24.