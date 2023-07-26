Lionel Messi was seen comforting DJ Khaled's son before his second appearance for his new club, Inter Miami.

The Argentine made the perfect start to his time in America with a 94th minute winning free-kick against Cruz Azul.

It felt like it was always destined to happen for the 2022 World Cup winner as his career has become littered with these special moments.

Messi has become the biggest star to ever sign for an MLS club, after turning down the opportunity to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia.

His aforementioned winning goal on his debut brought David Beckham - a co-owner of Inter Miami - to tears with just how special that moment was.

On this occasion, there was someone else in the presence of the 'Little Magician' that could not hold back their emotions.

Lionel Messi comforts DJ Khaled's son ahead of full Inter Miami debut

Footage of a warm embrace between Messi and DJ Khaled emerged online with the musical star's son set to be the mascot to walk out with the Argentinian.

Being able to walk out onto the field with the greatest player we have ever seen must be a huge honour even for such a young child, and Khaled was cheering his son along the whole way.

The heartwarming video showed him continually shouting: "That's my son! That's my son!"

As can be imagined, the reaction of the crowd was enormous, and that noise seemed to get the better of the youngster, Ashad.

The seven-year-old burst into tears as he stood in front of Messi ahead of the game, but was still able to give a wave to presumably his father.

Messi quickly noticed the distress his mascot was going through and gave him a reassuring word in the ear as well as placing his hands on the shoulders of the young man to make him more comfortable.

With the help of the iconic player, Ashad got through the big moment and will be able to look back on it with fondness.

Seeing the human side to Messi is always great for fans as his performances on the pitch make him feel anything but human at times.

Messi stars as Inter Miami thrash opponents

Ashad and his father would then go on to witness a brilliant performance for the 36-year-old.

Even after two decades at the top of the game, he still never fails to amaze fans around the globe with his dazzling displays.

Messi found the back of the net on two occasions, meaning he now already has three goals in just two appearances.

He also set up new teammates, Robert Taylor, for the fourth goal in a 4-0 victory over Atlanta United.

Read more: Lionel Messi scores twice on his first Inter Miami start and had celebration for David Beckham

The game was the second fixture to be played in the group stage of the Leagues Cup.

Upcoming games for fans to catch a glimpse of the world-class star in action include meetings with Charlotte, Cincinnati and New York Red Bulls.

With a goalscoring rate of more than one per game, it is certainly exciting to see what he manages to achieve in the coming matches.