Lionel Messi could soon reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo after he was reportedly offered a deal worth £ 194 million a year to move to Saudi Arabia next season.

Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of this season and he will leave the club for free if he fails to agree on an extension.

While PSG boasts some of the world's most revered players, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the French side were eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League by Bayern Munich earlier this month.

And despite being 35, Messi has proven he is still one of the best players on earth – having inspired Argentina to victory at the Qatar World Cup last winter.

It means the reigning Best FIFA Men's Player has plenty of parties interested in securing his signature - so it depends whether Messi will be swayed by money or by silverware.

Al-Hilal offer Messi lucrative contract

According to Marca, Messi has been approached by Saudi side Al-Hilal, who are keen to sign the Argentine once their transfer ban expires at the end of this season.

Al-Hilal are the reigning Saudi Pro League champions and have won the title three years on the bounce.

And though they are unlikely to win the league for the fourth year in succession, acquiring the services of Messi would give them a huge chance of doing so again next year.

It would also mean that the two most popular figures in world football would both be playing in Saudi Arabia - making the chances of other big names following suit all the more likely.

Messi could earn more than Ronaldo

If Marca's sources are true, then Messi's earnings in Saudi Arabia may even eclipse those of Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star signed for Al-Nassr in the most lucrative deal in football history last year, worth around £175 million a year.

But Messi's deal is said to be worth almost £200 million a year, which would surely take the Argentine close to being a billionaire, especially with all his sponsors on top.

State leaders are even alleged to be considering changing the salary cap rules to make it easier for Al-Hilal to complete the transfer.

Given his father and agent, Jorge, has been in Riyadh in recent days, there are growing rumours that Messi may well end up being tempted by the mega-contract offer.

If this does happen, then Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr will be one hell of a watch next season.

Ronaldo's start to life in Saudi Arabia

Since joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has scored eight times in just seven league games, including two hat-tricks.

But the 38-year-old has now gone goalless in each of his last three games.

Al-Nassr are currently second in the Saudi Pro League and are just a point behind leaders Al-Ittihad.