Highlights The early years of the games showed a big gap between the two players, with Ronaldo being the hotter property.

Ronaldo was higher rated than his great rival on a number of occasions, including on FIFA 17 and FIFA 18, while Lionel Messi has been the higher rated player from FIFA 21 to EA FC 24

When all their ratings were added up, the final scores were 1727 - 1746

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been involved in one of the biggest football debates ever with fans being unable to come to a conclusion on who the better player is. This conversation has gone on for the better part of two decades now, but EA Sports may have inadvertently given their thoughts on the better player over the years.

Following the release of EA FC 24 - the first of the franchise to not be called FIFA - there are now 18 games to have featured both men. Ronaldo is two years older meaning he was introduced to the games before Messi was, with FIFA 06 being the first game with both players.

A video has been released on YouTube that shows the rating of both players side by side, giving an answer on who has had the higher rating on the most occasions. We take a look at the ratings for each year below...

FIFA 06: Messi – 78 Ronaldo – 91

The first year that features both men shows a massive difference in rating as the more senior man was already an established star at the age of 20. Messi was slightly lesser known at the time, being just 18 years old at the time, but that was not going to last much longer. It is a testament to both men that they burst onto the world scene at such young ages, but Ronaldo was the hotter property in 2006.

FIFA 07: Messi – 84 Ronaldo – 87

FIFA 07 represented a closer representation of where the two players were at the time, with the Portuguese man slightly ahead in his development still. Ronaldo was a regular starter at Old Trafford by this point in time while Messi was clearly an extremely talented youngster, but just a few years behind in his career timeline.

FIFA 08: Messi – 86 Ronaldo – 91

For a third consecutive year, the older man was the higher rated player on FIFA. Perhaps due to his starring role in the most dominant Manchester United side we have seen, Ronaldo was given a slight edge ahead of his counterpart, who was quickly rising within the game.

FIFA 09: Messi – 90 Ronaldo – 91

By FIFA 09, Messi had managed to catch up significantly as it was becoming increasingly more obvious that he would one day have a higher rated card. This game was released towards the end of 2008, the year in which Ronaldo was awarded his first ever Ballon d'Or meaning it is no shock he was the higher rated man.

FIFA 10: Messi – 90 Ronaldo – 89

Finally, the little magician was given his flowers as - similarly to Ronaldo the year prior - he won his first Ballon d'Or trophy at the end of 2009. This started a run of Messi winning the award on four consecutive occasions, signalling his rise to being seen as the best player in the world for a significant period of time.

FIFA 11: Messi – 90 Ronaldo – 89

Messi had really come into his own by the time 2011 rolled around, with both men being the top stars in not only Spanish football - with Barcelona and Real Madrid - but European football. At the time, their clubs were the best in the world alongside Manchester United still, and Ronaldo and Messi were the top two players in the world by some margin.

FIFA 12: Messi – 94 Ronaldo – 92

Both men were now ridiculously high rated in the game as Ronaldo would feel hard done by to not be the highest rated player in the entire game at an impressive 92. Messi had such an impact at club level that he was untouchable during this spell of his career - perhaps by any player in history - meaning it is no slight on the Portugal international whatsoever.

FIFA 13: Messi – 94 Ronaldo – 92

Messi was the rightful winner of this battle in FIFA 13 as the Argentine sensation found the back of the net an incredible 91 times in the calendar year of 2012, which is a record unlikely to be beaten any time soon. Ronaldo was still in brilliant form at this stage of his career, but was still slightly behind his long-term rival in the eyes of EA Sports.

FIFA 14: Messi – 94 Ronaldo – 92

For a third year on the bounce, both men retained their ratings at 94 and 92 as Messi had now turned the tables and been higher rated in five different games. This comes after being in Ronaldo's shadow in the first four games on this list, marking one of the greatest comebacks we have seen in the game.

FIFA 15: Messi – 93 Ronaldo – 92

The Barcelona forward pulled even further into the lead with a fifth consecutive year as the highest rated man in the whole game, never mind in the battle between himself and his Portuguese foe. Remarkably, this should be the time that both players were coming into their absolute primes, but they had both already spent almost a decade at the top.

FIFA 16: Messi – 94 Ronaldo – 93

A sixth successive year of Messi being the winner in EA Sports' view, although both men were still higher rated than some 'Team of the Season' cards would go on to be with their base gold cards. Two players being rated 94 is incredible, and it is hard to argue it was undeserved at the time with the duo going head-to-head to be known as the best.

FIFA 17: Messi – 93 Ronaldo – 94

Ronaldo finally got his revenge in FIFA 17 as this was the first game he was higher rated in than Messi since FIFA 09. In 2016, he helped Real Madrid to the first of three successive Champions League titles and also won his fourth Ballon d'Or with both men still dominating that specific award.

FIFA 18: Messi – 93 Ronaldo – 94

Another Ballon d'Or and almost as prestigious an accolade, another year of being the highest rated player in FIFA for Ronaldo. This was a similar situation to the year before with a Champions League success in the bag once more, but also a La Liga title along the way in 2017, ahead of Messi and Barcelona.

FIFA 19: Messi – 94 Ronaldo – 94

We had to wait until FIFA 19 for both men to be given the same rating by EA Sports, and both being handed 94 is bordering on ridiculous. This just goes to show the levels they both managed to reach at their best, as they were consistently getting higher ratings than most ICON cards in the game.

FIFA 20: Messi – 93 Ronaldo – 93

For a second year in a row, EA Sports couldn't make their minds up between Ronaldo and Messi, although they did decide to take one rating off for each man. Both players were into their 30s by this time, but showing absolutely no signs of slowing down with Luka Modric the only man to have won the Ballon d'Or to break up their reign at the top.

FIFA 21: Messi – 93 Ronaldo – 92

After two years on the same level, there was once again a difference in rating for FIFA 21, and it was yet again the Argentina international that was picked as the better player. At this point, fans were wondering if they would ever be overtaken by another player. There was a certain French forward rising in prominence in world football called Kylian Mbappe creeping up on the pair.

FIFA 22: Messi – 93 Ronaldo – 91

This was the third year in a row that the Portuguese man had seen his overall rating go down, getting closer and closer to other players, with his departure from Real Madrid seeming to contribute towards his decrease. It is also important to keep in mind that he is the older of the two players by two years, and it is only natural that he would see at least a slight decline first.

FIFA 23: Messi - 91 Ronaldo 90

The final year of the FIFA games saw Messi once again come out on top by a margin of one rating this time. He was joined by a staggering four players on a 91 rating including Kylian Mbappe, Kevin de Bruyne, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski, Ronaldo was also one of five 90 rated players in the game signalling an end to the pair's dominance.

EA FC 24: Messi - 90 Ronaldo - 86

EA FC 24 is a new era for the company and franchise as they have rebranded from FIFA, and to mark that new era they have handed downgrades to arguably the two greatest players the game has ever seen. Both men are now playing outside of Europe for the first time, and have been overtaken by the younger players on the world stage.

