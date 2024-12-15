Having played in a vast number of different leagues, as well as representing his country, William Troost-Ekong has come up against some of football's greatest-ever players. The 31-year-old defender has faced both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during his career, arguably the two best to ever step foot on a pitch.

The legendary duo, however, are just two stars who Troost-Ekong has shared the pitch with. Playing in the Premier League and Serie A has allowed him to test himself against some of the best attackers of the 21st century. And that is expanded to the best in the world when you factor in that he represented Nigeria in world football's biggest competition, the World Cup, back in 2018.

All things considered, Troost-Ekong has faced his fair share of stars, but not many footballers would say that they have ever faced a sterner test than Messi or Ronaldo, certainly not after facing the respective greats. But, when appearing on talkSPORT, one individual was an even bigger 'nightmare' than both players.

Troost-Ekong Shares Serie A Star He Hated Playing Against

The answer may be surprising

Speaking on 'Hawksbee and Jacobs', Troost-Ekong was tasked with naming the best opponent he had faced. And while he did have Messi and Ronaldo to choose from, he went for a shock player.

Troost-Ekong said: “There was one striker at Atalanta called Duvan Zapata, a Colombian striker, and it was in 2019, and I just couldn’t get near him. Too strong, too fast, a great finisher, and just his awareness in the box. I think he scored quite a lot of goals against me that season, and he was my nightmare, my nemesis."

“I would have to give it to him, but there are too many great strikers to name, to be honest," the Nigerian defender added. A fantastic goalscorer, Zapata gave many defenders nightmares during his career, including Leonardo Bonucci.

Bonucci said: "I have played against Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, Fernando Torres and many others. But I was genuinely afraid of Duvan Zapata. Before games against Atalanta, I couldn’t sleep at night. Zapata's power and physicality made him my nightmare."

Zapata, who has been in Serie A since 2013, representing five different clubs, is currently at Torino. He had begun this campaign well, with three goals in his opening seven league games, but a cruciate ligament injury has cut his season short, and will leave the striker on the sidelines for a while. A fantastic goalscorer and constant threat, the Colombian forward has given many a defender serious headaches during his career.

The Career of Duvan Zapata

The Colombian has played for numerous Serie A clubs

Born in Padilla in Colombia, Zapata joined the academy of local side America de Cali when he was 13 years old. Zapata would go on to spend seven years with the club, making his senior debut in 2008 when he was just 17. After three years with the first team, and over 50 appearances, he departed in 2011 for Argentinian side Estudiantes. The move, initially a loan with an option to buy, was a great success, and a goal on his debut set the tempo for the rest of his time there.

The striker quickly became a regular starter, netting 16 times in his second season, which made clubs across the world take note. Interest from Besiktas came, and then a move was agreed with West Ham, but the move was cancelled following issues with a work permit.

However, Zapata's big move soon came when he joined Napoli in 2013. The forward only spent two of his five years at the club though, as he went on loan twice, first to Udinese, and then Sampdoria. Demonstrating plenty of goalscoring prowess during his time in Serie A, Zapata was picked up by Atalanta in 2018.

At Atalanta, the Colombian became one of the most feared strikers in the league, making over 100 appearances, and causing a lot of problems for opponents. He spent a total of five years at the club, before moving to Torino, where he is now. Following a great start to the season, he suffered a cruciate ligament injury, which has cut his season short, and now 33 years old, it could be very detrimental to the rest of his career.

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-12-24.