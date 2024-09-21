A clip has re-emerged on social media of Lionel Messi making an entire Premier League youth team look silly, dribbling through them all before scoring a delightful goal at the end of the individual move. The video, recorded in 2014, really does help to show why the Argentine was so outrageously good in his prime.

Aside from Cristiano Ronaldo, no footballer on the planet was capable of the things that Messi could do when in possession. The Barcelona legend's neat footwork made him a nightmare for even the best defenders in the world at the time, let alone players who were still honing their craft.

But following Argentina's heartbreak in the 2014 World Cup final, where they were beaten in extra-time by Germany, La Albiceleste were training in east London and took time to play West Ham's youth team during a private match on their training ground. And although their star player wasn't taking the training game too seriously, he still managed to showcase his abilities.

Messi Dribbled Through Entire West Ham Defence

Academy players were powerless to stop the Ballon d'Or winner

In footage shared by Rising Ballers on Twitter, Messi picked up the ball on the right side of the pitch before assessing the situation in front of him. Then, in typical fashion, he drove at the heart of the defence.

Rather than pick a pass, though, the tricky winger opted to do it all by himself, using his nimble footwork to cruise past players who then scrambled back trying to prevent a shot. They were powerless to do so, with Messi then delightfully chipping the ball past the corner and into the empty net.

It's a move that many fans have seen time and time again during the Argentine's illustrious career, with Jerome Boateng and Bayern Munich all too familiar about what can happen when Messi isolates a defender one-on-one. And despite him making the opposing look like amateurs, West Ham's academy players were incredibly grateful for the opportunity to face arguably the best player in the world at the time. Sam Westley, who was on the pitch that night, described it as "one of my best experiences ever."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi has scored 109 goals for Argentina in his career, the most out of any player. Gabriel Batistuta is second with 55 goals.

Why Messi was at West Ham's Training Ground

Argentina had an upcoming match at Upton Park

Although the goal itself is mesmerising to watch, some might question why exactly Messi and the Argentina squad were even in east London, and specifically at West Ham's training ground, in the first place. Well, the opportunity to face one of the best players in football history arose because the South American nation had an international fixture to play in London at the time.

Just days after the private training ground game, Argentina faced Croatia at Upton Park for an international friendly. Although the latter went ahead through Anas Sharbini, the World Cup finalists levelled when Cristian Ansaldi's shot hit Sergio Aguero's arm and then went in. Messi would then seal the tie from the penalty spot in the second half, although his goal against the West Ham developmental team was much more breathtaking to watch.