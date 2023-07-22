Lionel Messi enjoyed a fairytale debut with Inter Miami, coming off the bench to score a magical last-gasp winning goal against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

The legendary Argentine forward, who recently signed for Inter Miami after ending his two-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain, came off the bench at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the 54th minute.

This was the moment the crowd had all been waiting for. Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams were among the high-profile celebrities in attendance.

Inter Miami were 1-0 up at this point thanks to a first-half goal from Robert Taylor, but Cruz Azul’s Uriel Antuna threatened to spoil the party when he scored the equaliser in the 65th minute.

However, Messi showed once again why - in the eyes of many football fans around the world - he’s the greatest footballer of all time, during the dying seconds of the match.

Inter Miami were awarded a free-kick roughly 25 yards from goal and there was absolutely no doubt who was taking it.

This free-kick was firmly in Messi territory.

And the 36-year-old, who is also one of the best free-kick takers in football history, stepped up and curled the perfect strike past Andres Gudino before running off in celebration with his new teammates.

Video: Lionel Messi's free-kick on Inter Miami debut

Watch Messi’s free-kick here:

The GOAT truly is inevitable.

“What I saw was the goal,” Messi told reporters shortly afterwards. “I saw the goal. I knew that I had to score.”

How celebrities reacted to Messi's winning goal

Here’s how the celebrities in the crowd reacted to Messi’s latest masterpiece:

Williams has achieved so much over the course of her unforgettable tennis career, but even she was shocked by Messi's winning goal.

Football fans in America should brace themselves for a lot more Messi magic over the next couple of years.

Video: Messi's Inter Miami goal from the stands

And here’s how Messi’s goal looked from the stands:

That is a truly beautiful free-kick. Pace, curl, accuracy - it really had it all. Then again, you'd expect nothing else from Messi.

How many times have we seen him score similar goals throughout his illustrious career?

Can Messi save Inter Miami's season?

This was Inter Miami's first win in seven matches. Currently bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference, with 18 points from their opening 22 matches, the team co-owned by David Beckham will be looking towards Messi for for further inspiration over the coming weeks.

Given his fiercely competitive nature, there's no doubt that the World Cup winner will give everything to drag Inter Miami up the MLS Eastern Conference league table between now and the end of the regular season.

Which other players have joined Inter Miami this summer?

Messi has been joined by his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami this summer.

Busquets also made his debut against Cruz Azul, entering the fray at the same time as Messi.

Inter Miami are now managed by Messi and Busquets' ex-Barcelona head coach Tata Martino, and speculation is rife that more former Camp Nou stars could arrive soon - including Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez.