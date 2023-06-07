Lionel Messi has announced that he is signing for Inter Miami after departing Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine was heavily linked with a sensational return to Barcelona.

But, in the end, he chose to reject his former side and move to Major League Soccer.

He has now revealed why in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

Lionel Messi explains why he chose not to return to Barcelona

He said: "I obviously really wanted to, very excited to be able to return, but, on the other hand, after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again.

"I wanted to make my own decision, thinking about myself, about my family.

"Although I heard that it was said that LaLiga had accepted everything and that everything was fine for him to return, there were still many other things that had to be done.

"I heard that they had to sell players or lower player salaries and the truth is that I didn't want to go through that, or take charge of obtaining something that had to do with all that.

"I have already been accused of many things that were not true in my career at Barcelona and I was already a bit tired, I didn't want to go through all that.

"And well, the time I had to leave, La Liga had also accepted that they sign me up and in the end it couldn't be done.

"I was afraid that the same thing would happen again.

"I wanted to make my own decision and that's why I didn't turn to Barça. Although I would have loved it, it couldn't. I am also in a moment where I want to get out of focus a bit, think more about my family.

"Having achieved everything thanks to God and having finally achieved the World Cup, what I wanted so much, I also wanted to look for something else and a bit of peace of mind."

Lionel Messi: Decision on future was not about money

He added: “If it had been a matter of money, I’d have gone to [Saudi] Arabia or elsewhere. It seemed like a lot of money to me.

“The truth is that my final decision goes elsewhere and not because of money.”

Lionel Messi confirms he wants return to Barcelona in the future

Despite rejecting them on this occasion, Messi revealed he wants to re-join the club in some capacity in the future.

He continued: “I don't know when or what but hopefully one day I can still contribute something at Barcelona and help because it's a club that I love as I always said.

"I appreciate the love I had from people during my career and I would like to be there again.”