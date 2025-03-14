There are some people for whom the mere mention of a certain player's name brings back memories of a memorable performance. Or, more simply, a memorable goal. But that doesn't just apply to us anonymous observers of the beautiful game.

Football players have their favourite moments too. And even the greatest of them. Take Lionel Messi, for example. Throughout his career, the man considered by many to be the greatest football player of all time has scored a staggering number of goals, putting paid to the best defences and the biggest clubs in history.

Related Every Player to Score Multiple Hat-Tricks in the Champions League Over 20 players have ever scored two or more hat-tricks in the Champions League, but who has recorded the most?

And yet — quite logically — some of his goals will remain etched in his memory more than others. This is particularly true of one of them. And, spoiler: it was a British team that was the victim.

Lionel Messi Revealed What His Favourite Goal is

It took place in a Champions League final