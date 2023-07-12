After sharing a holiday photo on his Instagram profile recently, Lionel Messi has been a topic of conversation with fans online. That's nothing new, with the Argentine regularly the subject of many a debate among football fans, but this time, the conversation has been about the 36-year-old's knees.

That's right, the GOAT's knees have caught the attention of Instagram users, with many pointing out peculiar lumps slightly above both of his kneecaps.

Concern grew about the lumps and whether they were a sign of maybe any niggling injuries that Messi might have been struggling with, but the real reason he has them has now been revealed, and it's nothing to do with any faults to his legs, but quite the opposite.

Check out the image below that Messi shared on Instagram that caught fans' attention.

What were fans saying about Lionel Messi's knees?

After he shared the photo on Instagram, fans instantly began questioning the bizarre lumps above Messi's knees.

One user said: "Is it me or are his knees deformed?" while another asked, "Why do your knees look like that?"

Hilariously, another user said: "Bro. Your knee has a knee." Fans questioned whether the lumps were signs of an injury or worse, but it's finally been confirmed by RAC1 that there's actually nothing to worry about.

What did RAC1 say about the lumps above Lionel Messi's knees?

According to RAC1, the lumps are actually a good thing and are proof of the exceptional shape that Messi is in and the incredible work he's done training his legs.

The Argentine has been putting in the work on his quadriceps to ensure he continues to perform at a high level for as long as possible, and the lumps are a result of the greater development of the inner face of his quads.

It's almost absurd to think that at 36 years old, Messi continues to remain in such exceptional shape that his body is unlike any most fans have ever seen. It's a testament to the dedication he has put into his career over the years and is why he is still one of the very best players in the world, despite being on the wrong side of 35.

Has Lionel Messi shown any signs of slowing down?

While he's closer to 40 years old than he is 30 now, Messi has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Sure, his first season in France didn't produce the lofty numbers we've grown to expect from the former Barcelona man, but last season, he returned to form, and he recorded 41 goal contributions in 41 games for Paris Saint-Germain, a remarkable output.

His performances in the World Cup also stole the show as he guided Argentina to win the tournament for the first time in 36 years.

After a couple of years in France, though, he's made the decision to head Stateside and try his hand in Major League Soccer, so time will tell how he fares next season, but you'd be smart to expect more greatness from the legend.