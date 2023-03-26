Footage has emerged that shows the role Emiliano Martinez played in Lionel Messi's 800th career goal on Thursday.

During a friendly against Panama, Messi scored for the 800th time from a terrific free kick late in the second half.

A few minutes earlier, he had hit the post from a set piece which led to Thiago Almada to open the scoring.

It was an evening of celebrations for Argentina as they returned to the pitch for the first time since winning the 2022 World Cup in December.

And where better to celebrate than the capital, Buenos Aires?

There were quite incredible scenes as the players walked out onto the pitch - the same XI that started the World Cup final against France in Qatar.

And Messi scoring a late free - the 800th goal of his career - rounded off the night perfectly.

While the six-time Ballon d'Or winner deserves a lot of credit for his perfectly struck effort, it appears goalkeeper Martinez also deserves some praise.

We all know the Aston Villa goalkeeper is the master of dark arts - especially when it comes to facing penalties.

Emi Martinez's free kick trick

But he has another trick, it seems.

Back in November, Aston Villa beat Manchester United 3-1 at Villa Park.

In the 11th minute, Lucas Digne scored a brilliant free-kick. But Martinez played an interesting role in that goal as he appeared to position Villa players to obstruct United goalkeeper, David de Gea.

It worked a treat.

And he repeated his antics during Argentina's victory over Panama.

Footage shows Martinez ordering his Argentine teammates where to stand as Messi lined up his free-kick.

In truth, it probably didn't matter whether the Panama goalkeeper was obstructed or not because the Paris Saint-Germain superstar's free kick was absolute perfection.

VIDEO: Emi Martinez's role in Lionel Messi's free kick vs Panama

What did Messi say to fans after the match?

After the match, Messi gave a speech to the 80,000-plus Argentina fans inside the stadium as they celebrated their World Cup win.

He said: “I want to thank all of you for the affection we have been receiving. Not only for being world champions but also for the Copa America. We had said that we were going to do everything we could for this.

“Personally, I have always dreamed of this moment. To be able to celebrate with you, to come to my country, to Argentina, to lift a Copa America, the Finalissima and the greatest one, which is the World Cup.

“Today is our day, where we are celebrating the champions, but I don’t want to forget all the teammates who were there before, who also did their best to win the cup. Who also did their best to achieve this and we were very close to the Copa America and the World Cup. They deserve all the recognition of the Argentine people because they also gave their all for this shirt.

“I’d like to thank all my previous coaches who also tried everything possible for this. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

“Hopefully it won’t take so many years. It has been shown that it is very difficult to win the World Cup. It depends on many things, not only on a great group and a great team and sometimes it’s not possible to win it because of details. So let’s enjoy the third start."

No thanks to Martinez for helping you score your 800th career goal, then?