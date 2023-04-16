Lionel Messi has won so many individual awards throughout his illustrious career that he’s happily given one to Paris Saint-Germain teammate Leandro Paredes.

Messi is one of the most decorated footballers in history, having won almost every major trophy at both club and international level.

The 35-year-old, regarded by many as the greatest player of all time, won 10 La Liga titles, seven Copas del Rey, and four Champions Leagues during his 17-year spell with Barcelona.

He’s on course to secure his second Ligue 1 title with PSG and recently achieved his lifelong ambition of winning the World Cup with Argentina, which takes pride of place in his trophy cabinet alongside his Copa America title.

Messi has also won a ridiculous number of individual accolades over the past two decades including 15 Argentine Footballer of the Year awards, six European Golden Shoes and, of course, a record seven Ballons d’Or.

It’s expected that he’ll be handed an eighth Ballon d’Or later this year.

Paredes shows off award Messi gave to him

Paredes was also part of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad.

Currently on loan at Juventus from PSG, the midfielder showed journalists around his home and revealed that Messi’s La Liga 2020-21 Best Player award was on his shelf.

Asked why, Paredes said: "He arrived in Paris, I asked him if he would give it to me and he gave it to me.”

Simple as that.

Such an award would be treasured by almost every other footballer on the planet. But what’s one La Liga Player of the Season award to the GOAT, eh?

Will Messi return to Barcelona this summer?

Messi’s PSG contract expires this summer and it seems increasingly likely that he will leave the Parc des Princes at the end of the campaign.

His relationship with PSG’s supporters isn’t great and speculation is rife that he could complete an emotional return to Barcelona.

Xavi wants him back at Camp Nou - and even has a new position planned for the legendary forward.

Whether Barcelona can afford to re-sign Messi is another matter, but the Catalan club’s fans are now dreaming of his potential return.

Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami also wants to sign Messi, but the player is understood to want at least one more season in Europe as he attempts to get his hands on the Champions League for the first time since 2015.