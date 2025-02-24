Lionel Messi was left raging after Inter Miami's opening game of the MLS season and he was spotted grabbing a New York City FC coach by the neck. The Argentine was also seen fuming at the referee in shocking scenes. After winning the Eastern Conference last year, Miami suffered a disappointing collapse in the first round of the playoffs as they were eliminated by Atlanta United.

Hoping to go one better this time around, Messi and company kicked off the new campaign against New York, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Having taken the lead through Tomas Aviles in the seventh minute, the Florida-based franchise was forced to play the majority of the match with just 10 men after the defender was sent off 16 minutes later. The red card flipped the game on its head and New York turned things around via goals from Mitja Ilenic and Alonso Martinez.

Miami refused to go down, though, and Telasco Segovia equalised in the 100th minute of the contest. It was another fine performance from Messi too, who provided the assist for both of his side's goals and reminded everyone why he was considered the greatest footballer of all time. He wasn't happy after the full-time whistle was blown, though, and it led to the eye-opening scenes.

Related MLS Preseason Power Rankings: Messi, Miami Still Team to Beat Here are GIVEMESPORT's MLS power rankings for you to enjoy and debate on the eve of kickoff on the 30th season of Major League Soccer.

Messi Angrily Confronted the Referee at Full Time

He then got into it with a New York coach

While the last-minute equaliser was cause for celebration for Miami, things might have been different if they hadn't been reduced to 10 men so early in the match and Messi wasn't happy about it. He was quick to let his feelings be known too, as he confronted referee Rosendo Mendoza after the final whistle. The Argentine got in the official's face and angrily pointed at him before being shown a yellow card for his troubles.

After saying his piece, Messi started to leave the pitch, but wound up in another confrontation, this time with NYCFC assistant coach, Mehdi Ballouchy. The former MLS player appeared to say something to the 37-year-old as he passed, leading to a fiery exchange. They were separated by a couple of Inter Miami personnel, before Messi returned and grabbed Ballouchy by the neck.

It's currently unclear what was said to lead to such a reaction from the former Barcelona man.