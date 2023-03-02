Lionel Messi has received a threatening note after gunmen attacked his family store in Argentina.

Rosario police confirmed on Thursday that a supermarket owned by the family of Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, was attacked.

The supermarket, named Supermercado Unico and located in Messi's home town of Rosario, was attacked at around 2am.

CCTV captured two men on a motorbike arriving at the property.

One of the men got off the bike, walked up to the supermarket and fired repeatedly at metal shutters over the windows and front door.

14 shots were fired in total. Fortunately, no one was hurt, although damage was done to the property.

Gunmen leave threatening note for Messi

The gunmen left a chilling note directed at Messi before departing from the scenes.

The note read: "Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin [Rosario's mayor] is a drug dealer. He is not going to look after you."

Pablo Javkin speaks out after Messi's family supermarket is attacked

Pablo Javkin spoke to the media after Messi's family was attacked.

Rosario's mayor noted the increase in violence and made his complaints known about the shortage of police and lack of protection in the city.

“Where are the ones who need to take care of us?” Javkin said, per the Guardian. “It’s clear that those who have the weapons and have the possibility of investigating the criminals aren’t doing it, and it’s very easy for any gang to carry out something like this.”

Meanwhile Gabriel Heinze, Messi's former international teammate, said, per Mundo Deportivo: "All this is crazy and it makes you think about a lot of things.

"Of course, this drives Leo and anyone else away. We are talking about this because he is Leo, but there are also many boys who would like to return [to Argentina]."

Lionel Messi

Neither Messi or his wife, Antonella, have commented on the incident.

The attack comes just days after Messi was named Men's Player of the Year at the 2022 Best FIFA Awards.

Messi was also named in the FIFA FIFPro World XI of 2022, alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Luka Modric and Kevin De Bruyne.

