Inter Miami star Lionel Messi was at it again, proving himself to be one of the best footballers in the world, as he struck his first-ever hat-trick for the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit. What’s most impressive is that he managed to do so within an 11-minute period.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Messi finished joint-second – behind Christian Benteke (23) – in the 2024 MLS season goalscoring charts with 20.

A sensational display, after emerging from the depths of the Inter Miami bench in the second half, saw the MLS outfit finish the campaign with a league-record number of points – 74 – which is one more than New England Revolution achieved back in 2021.

Messi Nets Impressive 11-Minute Hat-Trick for Inter Miami

Argentine’s first three-goal haul for MLS side

The 189-cap Argentine arrived on the scene, in the 58th minute, with the score perfectly poised at 3-2. Benjamin Cremaschi netted after the interval and Luis Suarez's first-half double gave David Beckham-owned Inter Miami some reprieve after finding themselves two goals down within 34 minutes.

Rosario-born Messi was something of a difference maker upon his introduction, turning the Chase Stadium into his playground by adding his 28th, 29th and 30th goals for his current employers in fine fashion – just five days after his 'masterclass' display in Argentina's 6-0 win over Bolivia.

The first saw him pick the ball up from around 30 yards out after receiving a pass from Suarez, one of the best strikers in Premier League history. With space to run into, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner drove past his man and struck the ball so sweetly with his left, finding the side netting with ease.

Just three minutes later, Jordi Alba directed a wonderfully played pass into Messi’s path. Easy as you like, the latter swept the ball under Aljaz Ivacic to make it 5-2. However, the best of the lot – the cherry on top, shall we say – came one minute shy of regulation time as Messi, 37, netted his first-ever hat-trick for the MLS side.

Some intricate play between Leonardo Campana, Suarez and Messi ended in delight. A chipped ball from Campana, a darting cross by Suarez and a composed finish from Messi – a simply sublime, well-worked goal.

In what was a memorable night for the ex-Barcelona superstar and co, they also became the eighth team in MLS history to emerge at the end of a regular campaign with as few as four losses.