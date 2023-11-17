Highlights Lionel Messi is in the twilight of his career and his participation in international competitions may be limited, making it worth watching him represent Argentina again.

Argentina suffered a blow in their hopes to qualify for the 2026 World Cup with a 2-0 loss to Uruguay, but they still lead their qualifying group.

Messi expressed his frustration with the Uruguayans' lack of respect after the match, emphasising the importance of learning from veterans.

For many, the international break is the cause of an unwanted pause in domestic football just as the season is really beginning to find momentum. But it does still often tend to deliver some moments of good entertainment. And, seeing as it gives us all a chance to watch eight-time Balon d'Or winner Lionel Messi represent Argentina once again, maybe we shouldn't overlook it completely.

After all, now at Inter Miami and in the twilight of his career, it's unclear for how much longer we'll get to enjoy the 36-year-old at the highest level of the sport. At the very least, the Barcelona legend will aim to represent his team at Copa America next year. What's more, according to Argentinian teammate, Nicolas Tagliafico, if they win that tournament "he will want to continue" with the national team all the way through to the 2026 World Cup.

Well, that's still a long way away just yet and La Albiceleste first have to qualify for that event held in Mexico, the United States, and Canada before Messi can start making any plans about postponing his eventual retirement. However, their hopes for doing that suffered a first blow this week as they lost 2-0 to Uruguay.

READ MORE: Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane reveal who their idols were when growing up

Playing at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Ronald Araújo opened the scoring in the first half before Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez doubled the lead late in the second half. This handed Argentina a first defeat since their World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Messi lucky to avoid red card vs Uruguay

It was a fiercely competitive match between the two South American national sides and at one point Messi even seemed to lose his temper as he appeared to grab Mathías Olivera by the neck. The Argentines obviously weren't happy to go down without a fight and as you can see from the footage below just how tense the match was with the two groups of players clashing fiercely.

After the game, Messi was giving an interview while still on the pitch and it's fair to say he hadn't exactly calmed down. Although his demeanour was characteristically mild-mannered you can tell that he was pretty angry with the Uruguayans, saying:

"I'd rather not say what I'm thinking but the [younger Uruguayans] need to learn. They have a good group. But they need to learn from the veterans how to respect. These games are always intense but very respectful, so they have to learn a little."

Argentina lead qualification group for 2026 World Cup

Despite the defeat, Argentina are still well on course to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. In fact, they lead their South American qualifying group with 12 points from five matches. Uruguay will be feeling good about their chances too under new coach Marcelo Bielsa as they are second with 10 points. Messi and co face Brazil in their next game in what could be an even more intense clash, while the Uruguayuans host Bolivia.