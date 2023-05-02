Paris Saint-Germain fell to a 3-1 defeat to Lorient on the weekend, but now Cristophe Galtier and Luis Campos have an even bigger problem on their hands.

Lorient’s Enzo Le Fee opened the scoring on the quarter-hour mark, but Kylian Mbappe replied with a goal just 14 minutes later.

Five minutes shy of the interval and the visitors regained their one-goal cushion through Darline Yongwa, before Ahmadou Bamba Dieng finished the clash off as he made it 3-1.

Les Parisiens are still heading the league but only have a five-point advantage over second-placed Marseille, who are able to pip them to the title with five games left.

Lionel Messi played all 90 minutes in PSG’s home loss – one in which where PSG has lost at home and conceded three in doing so for the first time since the Qatar Sports Investments takeover.

And now he has taken it upon himself to take some personal time off.

PSG players left shocked by Messi’s training absence

Following the humbling defeat to mid-table Lorient, the initial plan of having Monday off was cancelled and players were expected to resume training as normal.

But Messi was nowhere to be seen. Either the Argentinian superstar ignored PSG’s orders or just purely missed the following communication.

Regardless, his trip was not approved by either Galtier or Campos after their late change in their training schedule, per L'Equipe.

Messi was contractually obliged to visit the Golf State in order to fulfill his role as a tourism ambassador.

When he failed to turn up to training at Camp des Loges, players were ‘shocked’ and embarked on an extensive discussion in the dressing room.

According to Le Parisien, the recent World Cup winner will spend a ‘few days’ in the Middle East and was spotted at Riyadh Airport upon his unexpected arrival.

Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Minister Ahmed Al Khateeb welcomed the football superstar to the country on social media, saying: “I am happy to welcome Saudi Tourism Ambassador Lionel Messi and his family to his second vacation in Saudi. We are happy to share our authentic Saudi welcome with you all #WelcomeMessi.”

Messi also took to Instagram to announce his arrival and posted a picture of a picturesque snap of some Saudi landscape, captioned: “Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can. #visitsaudi”

PSG’s premature exit from the Champions League postponed Messi’s trip, but this defeat was not enough to prevent the Argentine international from boarding a flight just hours after the final whistle.

What’s up next for Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi?

Should Messi continue his trip away at to the Middle East nation-state, preparations for their next contest against ESTAC Troyes will be interrupted.

Looking to bounce back from their defeat, PSG travel to the Stade de l’Aube to the Ligue 1 face relegation candidates.

On paper, this should be a simple three points, though their recent result against Lorient will paint a different picture.

PSG’s sole focus will now be on becoming the team to have won the most Ligue 1 titles, with this season counting towards their 11th triumph, which would be one ahead of Marseille.