Highlights Lionel Messi will miss at least 2 Inter Miami games due to a sprained ankle from Copa America final.

Miami remains shorthanded without Messi and others.

Miami performing well without Messi, with a strong record in his absence, and now preparing for the summer transfer window.

Lionel Messi will miss at least the next two Inter Miami games, head coach Tata Martino told media on Tuesday.

Messi suffered an ankle injury in the Copa América final on Sunday, which Argentina Football won. Broadcast cameras saw severe swelling on his right ankle, with Messi in tears after he was eventually subbed off.

Martino indicated the club do not believe the injury is long-term, but is waiting for further testing.

“I don’t want to speculate further, but he had a sprain,” Martino said. “He has to have more tests and wait for the results.”

Miami host Toronto FC on Wednesday and the Chicago Fire on Saturday before the league schedule takes a break for the Leagues Cup, a tournament between MLS and Liga MX. This year they’re grouped with Puebla and Tigres UANL.

Miami won the first full iteration of the tournament last year, where Messi made his iconic debut with a game-winning free kick deep into stoppage time of their opening match against Cruz Azul.

Miami resume their league campaign on August 24 against FC Cincinnati. Messi has had a historic MLS season in terms of production per 90 minutes, with 12 goals and 13 assists in 1,035 minutes.

Player Goals + assists Minutes Chicho Arango 28 1,857 Lucho Acosta 28 1,989 Lionel Messi 25 1,035 Evander 23 1,650 Denis Bouanga 23 1,963

MLS officially counts secondary assists among their assist totals. Nine of his 13 assists are primary.

Inter Miami Still Shorthanded

Miami will be without two players due to the Olympics

Inter Miami has had strong results without Messi, Luis Suarez and Matias Rojas this summer. In five MLS matches without the trio, Miami won four. This form helped them keep pace in the Supporters’ Shield race, the trophy given to the best MLS regular season team. They currently sit second in the overall league table, one point back of FC Cincinnati.

They will remain short-handed this summer. Messi the biggest miss, of course, but midfielders Diego Gomez (Paraguay) and Benja Cremaschi (United States) will miss games while at the Olympics. Gomez just returned from a long-term ankle injury and is subject to interest from Brighton and West Ham.

In 11 games without Messi this season between injury, national team duty and rest, Miami has a respectable record of six wins, one draw and three losses (1.73 points per game).

Suarez and Rojas are back. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba never left, among others. The summer transfer window opens on July 18 and Miami are in the market to add a center back, reportedly closing in on River Plate and Paraguay international David Martínez, per CL Merlo.