Highlights Inter Miami have reached the Leagues Cup Rd. of 32 without the injured Messi, maintaining their impressive form.

The severity of Messi's injury in the Copa América final raises concerns about when he might return.

Tata Martino is optimistic about Messi's progress, but Miami's depth shines as they wait.

Inter Miami are currently gunning for their second consecutive Leagues Cup trophy. They navigated a difficult group stage that included Tigres and Puebla, and they will be in action in the Round of 32 on Thursday, August 8 against Toronto FC.

And they've done this all without Lionel Messi , their talisman and, for many, the best player in the history of the game.

Messi has missed the last four matches for Inter Miami with an ankle injury suffered in the 2024 Copa América final, and that's on top of the five club matches he previously missed while on duty with Argentina for that tournament.

Since hobbling off the field with a swollen ankle during the July 14 Copa América final, Messi has yet to return to the pitch. And he will also miss Thursday's Leagues Cup match against Toronto FC.

Having Messi back with the team would prove a real boost for Inter Miami in the later knockout rounds of the Leagues Cup, as the Herons continue their relentless pursuit of silverware. The question is whether he'll make it back in time to help them defend their Leagues Cup title.

Tata Martino: "Leo Is Getting Better Every Day"

Inter Miami boss says Messi won't play vs. Toronto, but is on schedule

Ahead of Miami's Leagues Cup Round of 32 clash with Toronto FC on Thursday night, head coach Tata Martino told reporters that the star attacker is not quite ready to take the field just yet, and hasn't even returned to full team training with the group, instead focusing on his individual recovery in the gym.

"Leo is well, he's improving," Martino said in Spanish on Wednesday. "He's improving every day. He's still in the gym, but he looks better and better, so he is within the timeframe that we have been thinking about."

Ahead of Miami's July 27 win over Puebla, Martino confirmed that Messi's walking boot (photo below) has been removed, a positive sign for his recovery.

Once Messi begins full training again, the timeline for his return will come into focus.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Injury Heard 'Round The World

Messi's injury in the Copa América final made global headlines

Messi's injury was striking, both in terms of the severity and the occasion. Just before halftime of Argentina's Copa América win over Colombia, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was on the wrong end of a nasty challenge, with his ankle rolling underneath him at an unnatural angle. He attempted to play on, but eventually was forced to exit the match in the 66th minute, visibly struggling for mobility after the knock.

Cameras immediately picked up a gruesome level of swelling, with the 37-year-old attacker in tears on the bench, forced to the sidelines in what well could have been his last appearance at a major tournament.

Messi will turn 39 during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and has not yet indicated if he hopes to play in that tournament as Argentina look to defend their 2022 title won in Qatar.

Inter Miami's Form Without Messi

Even without their star, the Herons are the best team in MLS

Messi has missed nine total matches this summer, five on international duty and the ensuing four due to his injury. Despite his absence, Miami haven't missed a beat, a testament to the unprecedented depth assembled by Martino, majority owner Jorge Mas and sporting director Chris Henderson.

Since Messi last played for Miami on June 1, they've won seven matches, with their lone losses coming in a freak 6-1 defeat in Cincinnati and their 2-1 Leagues Cup defeat to Tigres after their spot in the tournament's Round of 32 was already secured.

Inter Miami currently own the best record in the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season with their 16W-4L-5D giving them a league-best 53 points with nine matchdays left to play.

Inter Miami results without Messi Date Opponent Result June 15, 2024 at Philadelphia Union (MLS) 2-1 win June 19, 2024 vs. Columbus Crew (MLS) 2-1 win June 29, 2024 at Nashville SC (MLS) 2-1 win July 3, 2024 at Charlotte FC (MLS) 2-1 win July 6, 2024 at FC Cincinnati (MLS) 6-1 loss July 17, 2024 vs. Toronto FC (MLS) 3-1 win July 20, 2024 vs. Chicago Fire (MLS) 2-1 win July 27, 2024 at Puebla (Leagues Cup) 2-0 win August 3, 2024 vs. Tigres (Leagues Cup) 2-0 loss

Lionel Messi's Injury History

The 37-year-old has managed to evade major injuries throughout his career

In general, Messi has been able to stay incredibly healthy since making his senior debut with Barcelona in 2004. He's missed just 176 matches with injury in 21 seasons, per Transfermarkt, racking up a staggering 1,091 matches played for club and country.

But in recent seasons, age has seemingly begun to take its toll.

Since joining Miami in the summer of 2023, Messi has missed 23 of 53 matches (as of Aug. 8, 2024), including seven due to international duty with Argentina. During the 2024 season has managed just 1,167 minutes in 12 league matches for the Herons.

Lionel Messi Matches Missed with Inter Miami Dates Reason Days Out Matches Missed July 14, 2024-current Ankle injury 26 days 4 June 15-July 6 International duty 41 days 5 May 23-27, 2024 Rest 3 days 1 May 14-18, 2024 Leg injury 4 days 1 March 14-April 5, 2024 Muscular problems 21 days 4 March 9-12, 2024 Rest 3 days 1 Oct. 9-18, 2023 International duty 9 days 1 Sept. 14-Oct. 6, 2023 Muscle injury 22 days 5 Sept. 4-13, 2023 International duty 9 days 1

* Data above courtesy of Transfermarkt