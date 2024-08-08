Highlights
Inter Miami are currently gunning for their second consecutive Leagues Cup trophy. They navigated a difficult group stage that included Tigres and Puebla, and they will be in action in the Round of 32 on Thursday, August 8 against Toronto FC.
And they've done this all without Lionel Messi , their talisman and, for many, the best player in the history of the game.
Messi has missed the last four matches for Inter Miami with an ankle injury suffered in the 2024 Copa América final, and that's on top of the five club matches he previously missed while on duty with Argentina for that tournament.
Since hobbling off the field with a swollen ankle during the July 14 Copa América final, Messi has yet to return to the pitch. And he will also miss Thursday's Leagues Cup match against Toronto FC.
Having Messi back with the team would prove a real boost for Inter Miami in the later knockout rounds of the Leagues Cup, as the Herons continue their relentless pursuit of silverware. The question is whether he'll make it back in time to help them defend their Leagues Cup title.
Tata Martino: "Leo Is Getting Better Every Day"
Inter Miami boss says Messi won't play vs. Toronto, but is on schedule
Ahead of Miami's Leagues Cup Round of 32 clash with Toronto FC on Thursday night, head coach Tata Martino told reporters that the star attacker is not quite ready to take the field just yet, and hasn't even returned to full team training with the group, instead focusing on his individual recovery in the gym.
"Leo is well, he's improving," Martino said in Spanish on Wednesday. "He's improving every day. He's still in the gym, but he looks better and better, so he is within the timeframe that we have been thinking about."
Ahead of Miami's July 27 win over Puebla, Martino confirmed that Messi's walking boot (photo below) has been removed, a positive sign for his recovery.
Once Messi begins full training again, the timeline for his return will come into focus.
The Injury Heard 'Round The World
Messi's injury in the Copa América final made global headlines
Messi's injury was striking, both in terms of the severity and the occasion. Just before halftime of Argentina's Copa América win over Colombia, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was on the wrong end of a nasty challenge, with his ankle rolling underneath him at an unnatural angle. He attempted to play on, but eventually was forced to exit the match in the 66th minute, visibly struggling for mobility after the knock.
Cameras immediately picked up a gruesome level of swelling, with the 37-year-old attacker in tears on the bench, forced to the sidelines in what well could have been his last appearance at a major tournament.
Messi will turn 39 during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and has not yet indicated if he hopes to play in that tournament as Argentina look to defend their 2022 title won in Qatar.
Inter Miami's Form Without Messi
Even without their star, the Herons are the best team in MLS
Messi has missed nine total matches this summer, five on international duty and the ensuing four due to his injury. Despite his absence, Miami haven't missed a beat, a testament to the unprecedented depth assembled by Martino, majority owner Jorge Mas and sporting director Chris Henderson.
Since Messi last played for Miami on June 1, they've won seven matches, with their lone losses coming in a freak 6-1 defeat in Cincinnati and their 2-1 Leagues Cup defeat to Tigres after their spot in the tournament's Round of 32 was already secured.
Inter Miami currently own the best record in the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season with their 16W-4L-5D giving them a league-best 53 points with nine matchdays left to play.
|
Inter Miami results without Messi
|
Date
|
Opponent
|
Result
|
June 15, 2024
|
at Philadelphia Union (MLS)
|
2-1 win
|
June 19, 2024
|
vs. Columbus Crew (MLS)
|
2-1 win
|
June 29, 2024
|
at Nashville SC (MLS)
|
2-1 win
|
July 3, 2024
|
at Charlotte FC (MLS)
|
2-1 win
|
July 6, 2024
|
at FC Cincinnati (MLS)
|
6-1 loss
|
July 17, 2024
|
vs. Toronto FC (MLS)
|
3-1 win
|
July 20, 2024
|
vs. Chicago Fire (MLS)
|
2-1 win
|
July 27, 2024
|
at Puebla (Leagues Cup)
|
2-0 win
|
August 3, 2024
|
vs. Tigres (Leagues Cup)
|
2-0 loss
Lionel Messi's Injury History
The 37-year-old has managed to evade major injuries throughout his career
In general, Messi has been able to stay incredibly healthy since making his senior debut with Barcelona in 2004. He's missed just 176 matches with injury in 21 seasons, per Transfermarkt, racking up a staggering 1,091 matches played for club and country.
But in recent seasons, age has seemingly begun to take its toll.
Since joining Miami in the summer of 2023, Messi has missed 23 of 53 matches (as of Aug. 8, 2024), including seven due to international duty with Argentina. During the 2024 season has managed just 1,167 minutes in 12 league matches for the Herons.
|
Lionel Messi Matches Missed with Inter Miami
|
Dates
|
Reason
|
Days Out
|
Matches Missed
|
July 14, 2024-current
|
Ankle injury
|
26 days
|
4
|
June 15-July 6
|
International duty
|
41 days
|
5
|
May 23-27, 2024
|
Rest
|
3 days
|
1
|
May 14-18, 2024
|
Leg injury
|
4 days
|
1
|
March 14-April 5, 2024
|
Muscular problems
|
21 days
|
4
|
March 9-12, 2024
|
Rest
|
3 days
|
1
|
Oct. 9-18, 2023
|
International duty
|
9 days
|
1
|
Sept. 14-Oct. 6, 2023
|
Muscle injury
|
22 days
|
5
|
Sept. 4-13, 2023
|
International duty
|
9 days
|
1
* Data above courtesy of Transfermarkt
How Lionel Messi Injured His Ankle During Copa America Final
Lionel Messi was seen in tears as he was forced off with a horrible-looking injury during Argentina's Copa America success against Colombia.