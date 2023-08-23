Highlights Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami has generated significant attention, with fans witnessing his exceptional talent firsthand. One particular aspect that people are noticing is his mysterious new bodyguard.

Following Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami in the States, it seems there are more eyes taking notice of his talent than ever, with the former Barcelona player taking MLS by storm.

There are certain fans who weren't familiar with just how impressive he is, who are seeing it first-hand now. Many have noticed a number of interesting aspects of the Argentine's game, but one thing people are noticing about Messi off the pitch is his new, mysterious bodyguard.

Footage has gone viral on social media of the man following the former Paris Saint-Germain man around, with one particular video highlighting him pacing up and down the touchline during a game, tracing the movements of Messi.

All you have to do is watch an Inter Miami game, and you'll see the figure, following Messi like a shadow. Whether it be during games or around the stadium, he's always there watching over the superstar, but his identity is a mystery to the public.

His name isn't even public knowledge right now, but we're here to give you as much information about the figure that we possibly can.

He was hired by David Beckham specifically for Messi

The mysterious bodyguard was brought into the fold at Inter Miami by David Beckham once Messi joined the club, with his sole mission to be protecting the former PSG man on matchdays.

Whether it be walking from the team coach to the changing rooms, or strolling along the touchline, following Messi's movements during a game, he's always within close distance of the Argentine, and clearly takes his job very seriously.

It makes sense too, and it's surprising more clubs haven't followed a similar protocol in recent years, with pitch invaders seemingly occurring more and more frequently as the seasons go by.

You only have to look at the assault on Jack Grealish by a Birmingham fan during his days at Aston Villa to realise how quickly a player can be attacked if someone invades the pitch, and Beckham clearly isn't willing to take that risk for Messi while he's playing in Miami.

Lionel Messi has been a huge hit at Inter Miami

While you often see footballers taking their talents to the United States once they're over the hill and ready to ride off into the sunset quietly, that doesn't seem to be the case with Messi, who has taken the country by storm since his arrival at Inter Miami.

The forward has been on fire since joining the club, scoring nine goals throughout his first six games. He's yet to make his MLS debut, but had an incredible run in the Leagues Cup, leading his team to their first-ever trophy, while becoming the top scorer in the tournament's history already.

Before Messi joined the club, Inter Miami were having a torrid time this year and had won just one of their previous 10 matches before he signed. Since then, though, they've won every single game and the 36-year-old playing a significant role in their success.

It remains to be seen how well he will adapt once he finally makes his MLS debut, and his side faces an uphill battle if they're to get anything out of the campaign. Inter Miami have been nothing short of dreadful this year and are winless in their last 12 league matches.

They're currently dead last in the Eastern Conference, but that hasn't stopped oddsmakers from listing Messi as the joint-favourite to finish as the top scorer by the time the campaign draws to a close. A true testament to just how impressive he's been for the side so far.

While it's currently unclear how Messi will look in the league, one thing is for certain, his new bodyguard will be there keeping an eye on him.

There are rumours about Messi's bodyguard and his background

When someone as mysterious as Messi's bodyguard emerges, with very little known about him, it's only natural for rumours to quickly surface and stories to run wild about his background.

There's currently a rumour suggesting the figure is a former American special forces officer and may have spent time on the frontline, representing his country in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Considering the magnitude of Messi's star-power, it would make sense for the man tasked with protecting him at all costs to be one with such an extensive combat-based background. You certainly can't accuse Inter Miami of not taking their star's safety seriously.

One particular video shows the man waiting by the entrance of the club's team coach, allowing numerous Inter Miami players to walk by before Messi steps out, and he quickly falls in line behind the star, following him into the arena.

Inter Miami's director Jorge Mas spoke about the situation

While his arrival has dominated headlines for Miami, Messi isn't the only footballing great they've signed this summer, with his former Barcelona teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also joining the team.

With the arrival of the trio, more eyes were on the club than they'd ever experienced. They'd been thrust into a spotlight they weren't used to, and the club's director, Jorge Mas, was all too aware of the security risks that this might present going forward.

Speaking to the Miami Herald about the situation in June, he said: "Security will obviously be enhanced. Players will be bussed in, going through a tunnel."

The security wouldn't just be provided during games, though, with Mas saying: "All of those security protocols are already prepared both for here and away. And it’s not only for our games. It’s going to be an everyday occurrence and something we witnessed, and I thought handled very well when (Messi) was here with Argentina before the World Cup.

"As you may recall, Argentina trained in Miami before they flew over to Doha. We had an opportunity to see some of the Messi mania at our doors on an everyday basis during practice. So, we’re very prepared. We’ve been getting ready for this."

It makes sense that the club would prioritise their players and their security. We've already seen a fan invade the pitch during one of Messi's first games for Miami, so it's not hard to believe that similar situations may arise soon, so the decision to keep a bodyguard on hand nearby makes a whole lot of sense.

One fine example of him acting quickly was in the video below, where after following Messi's movements along the touchline throughout the game, the bodyguard immediately rushes onto the pitch and to the star's side, protecting him after the final whistle is blown and numerous figures enter the field.