This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Inter Miami are set to qualify for the Club World Cup after beating Columbus Crew to win the MLS Supporters' Shield for the first time.

The 3-2 victory over Colombus in which Lionel Messi scored twice ensures Miami will finish top of the table, and can still also win the MLS Cup.

Inter Miami are likely to be confirmed as the host representative and Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium could host the opening game featuring them.

The MLS Cup doesn’t conclude until December 7, leaving a lack of clarity with the draw potentially even taking place earlier than that date.

It is also seen by some as fairer to take the top league finisher rather than the MLS Cup champion.

Confirmation of Inter Miami’s participation is expected soon, potentially this month.