Millions of soccer fans around the world tune in to MLS every weekend to catch a glimpse of the Inter Miami CF games, following Lionel Messi as he continues his dominance over the sport well into the twilight years of his career.

But Messi's availability has been sporadic this season, as the aging superstar has struggled for fitness in the last few weeks.

Messi and Miami ran the table last season, breaking the regular-season points record and winning the Supporters' Shield , awarded to the team that finishes first overall in the MLS standings.

Their dream season came to a premature end, however, when they were eliminated in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs in a best-of-three series at the hands of Atlanta United .

Miami have started the 2025 season on the right foot, winning three games and drawing one, despite being without Messi for two of those contests. The 37-year-old sat out three-straight games in all competitions for what head coach Javier Mascherano described as fatigue-related reasons.

The Argentine forward has a goal and an assist to start off the campaign, as he hopes to reach — and even eclipse — his league-leading 36 goal contributions (20 goals, 16 assists) in 2024.

Messi started Miami's last MLS game against Atlanta, scoring a goal in the Herons' 2-1 win.

But the Inter Miami captain reportedly suffered an abductor injury during the game, and was forced to drop out of the Argentina squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.

Messi stayed in Miami to recover from the injury, and seems to be making some progress towards match fitness. But will he heal in time to face the Philadelphia Union at Chase Stadium on Saturday night?

How Messi's Injury Recovery is Going

World Cup winner has been taking part in training

The good news for soccer fans is that Messi's injury does not appear to be serious. The former FC Barcelona star took to social media to share a message with his fans after the news broke, reassuring everyone that the ailment is nothing to worry about, but that he will miss some time.

Messi trained on his own earlier this week, doing some recovery exercises and ball work separately from the rest of the group as he worked his way back to the field after suffering the abductor injury.

He was back on the practice field on Tuesday, taking part in the training session with his teammates as they prepare to host the Union on Saturday.

Mascherano has not yet spoken to reporters, who will certainly ask the manager about Messi's status ahead of Matchday 6.