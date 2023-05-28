Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are two of the biggest names in world football. They're also teammates and have struck up a great relationship since the Argentinian arrived in Paris back in August 2021.

That chemistry they have built up over the last two years, however, wasn't quite clicking against Strasbourg last night, as a few brutal and damning videos highlight.

Messi let down by Mbappe

Messi produced plenty of clear-cut chances for PSG's star boy to find the back of the net, but he somehow missed all of them, leaving the former Barcelona star without an assist to his name.

There's no doubting Messi's class and his brilliance - he is, without a doubt, the best to ever do it, but PSG's ultras have never quite taken to him on the same level as Mbappe.

Messi refuses to applaud PSG fans after winning the title

Barcelona supporters adored Messi. He was given God-like status in the Catalan capital, and despite Mbappe failing to convert from the chances Messi created, the boos and whistles were directed at PSG's number 30.

The relationship Messi had with the Barcelona supporters is impossible to recreate anywhere else, though, Messi may feel he's done more than enough to warrant more support at PSG.

At the full-time whistle, when most of the PSG players were clapping their fans after wrapping up yet another title, all eyes were on Messi, who was acting pretty differently compared to his teammates.

The Mbappe and Messi understanding did click into gear for the Argentina captain's 32nd goal of the season, however. The Frenchman played a neat ball through to Messi, who finished with aplomb.

PSG only needed a point to clinch the title, and they were thankful that was all they needed after so many missed chances. Strasbourg levelled the game with 10 minutes remaining, leading to a nervous final few minutes.

The point was enough, however, for PSG to lift their record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title and almost certainly the best way for Messi to end his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Where next for Messi? A romantic return to Barcelona is rumoured, as is a move to the Saudi Pro League to go up against Cristiano Ronaldo.

We hope it's the former, or in another of Europe's top leagues as Messi has shown that he still has what it takes to play at the very top.