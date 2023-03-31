The Qatar World Cup final was an incredible match – unless you were Patrice Evra.

The former French international has said that he was in tears following Argentina’s victory.

It was a sensational clash to watch, with Lionel Messi’s team the much better side in the first half and taking a two-goal lead courtesy of goals from the PSG forward and Angel Di Maria.

Argentina remained two goals in front until the last ten minutes when two goals from Kylian Mbappe dragged France back into the game.

And following Messi’s extra-time goal, the Frenchman netted again to send the game to penalties.

Despite his valiant effort to guide France to a second consecutive World Cup, it was Messi and Argentina who prevailed.

Evra was in pain for three days

In an Instagram post after the game, Messi said he had fulfilled his dream.

“So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it,” he said.

But while it was elation for the attacker, it was an emotional rollercoaster for Evra.

The left-back was hugely successful at club level with Manchester United, winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League too.

But he could not match that success with his national team, and while he may not have played in Qatar, that did not stop the agony of France’s loss.

“I watched the match live and I cried,” he told RMC.

“I did not expect it. France-Argentina, I tell you the truth, I went to my car and I cried. For three days I was in pain.

“And I said to myself 'Patrice, I know you love the France team'... but it hurt me so much.

“And then, frankly, hats off to the France team."

The former French international went on to talk about the manner in which his country lost the final, sparing a thought for Mbappe’s efforts on the night.

He said: “Kylian [Mbappe] scores a hat-trick. You score a hat-trick, three goals in the final and you don't win the final. You see it was incredible!

“And even this match, how did it go with two to zero. I said to myself 'that's it'.

“What was going on… It was catastrophic. And you come back, boom two by two. And then after you lose. There was too much emotion, too much emotion.”

France and Argentina enjoy their first games since final

Both national teams were in action over the last two weeks for their first games since they played each other in the final, and both sides won their two games.

France put four goals past the Netherlands, and Benjamin Pavard then scored a screamer in a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland.

Meanwhile, Argentina played their first games in front of a home crowd since lifting the World Cup.

There were incredible celebrations as they beat Panama 2-0, with players in tears before the game even started.

La Albiceleste went on to also beat Curacao 7-0, with Messi scoring a hat-trick and taking his international tally to 102 goals.