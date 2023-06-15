Lionel Messi starred as Argentina defeated Australia on Thursday evening.

The 35-year-old was in his side's starting lineup for the match at Beijing Workers' Sports Complex, China.

He played the full match as the reigning World Cup champions cruised to victory.

Messi opened the scoring with a fine finish inside the opening 90 seconds of the match. It was the fastest goal of his career.

Argentina went on to emerge 2-0 victors with Germán Pezzella netting their second with 22 minutes remaining.

Lionel Messi makes Australia trio look silly with incredible ball control

Messi has gone viral with a stunning piece of ball control in the second half.

The Argentine, who turns 36 years old later this month, made Keanu Baccus, Kye Rowles and Denis Genreau look as if they weren't even there with some crazy footwork.

After ghosting past the trio, Messi then got his head up and found Alejandro Garnacho on the wing. It was a superb piece of play from Messi and you can view it below...

Just listen to the reaction from the crowd. Those in attendance went wild as Messi made light work of the Australia trio.

Lionel Messi plays down chances of playing at 2026 World Cup

Messi is still playing at an extraordinarily high level despite approaching his late 30s.

However, he doesn't think he will still be playing for Argentina when the 2026 World Cup comes round in three years' time.

Chinese outlet Titan Sports asked Messi whether he had plans of playing in the tournament in north America.

He replied, per Goal: “I think not. This was my last World Cup. I'll see how things go, but not in principle, I won't go to the next World Cup.”

He once again played down his chance of playing at the 2026 World Cup after the match against Australia.

"What I said about the World Cup is something normal," he said, per TyC Sports. "Due to age it is difficult for it to happen.

"I enjoy being here. Now there are qualifying matches coming up, then the Copa América. It is going a long way to think about the World Cup. We have to enjoy what we have achieved."