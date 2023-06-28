After signing a lucrative deal with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has now turned his hand to acting in the Argentine TV show 'Los Protectores'.

The little magician has the task of playing himself for this role, and his scene includes three other characters.

These characters are football agents, played by famous Argentinian and Colombian actors.

Messi is part of a scene that goes from funny to ludicrous as he is initially discussing a project that is aimed at helping young football players in Europe, before it goes south.

The agents in question decide to bombard the iconic figure with photo requests and even attempt to pitch a business deal with him in the meeting.

A deal that would see the 36-year-old play a game for a new Argentinian club each day, including all divisions.

Is Lionel Messi a good actor?

While it is hard to judge a man that is simply playing himself, Messi does come across well in this scene.

His main role is to portray his disappointment in the situation and react to the other actors around him.

He speaks well and shows his emotion very well.

Reuters

All in all, it is a very good debut into acting with a nice and easy role to play.

The scene comes to a close with Messi and the three men all shaking hands and agreeing on the deal to help young Argentine players in Europe.

Where can you watch Messi's scene?

'Los Protectores' is a comedy show based around three football agents looking to make their way through the tough world of football agency.

The show is streamed on the Star+ Platform in Argentina.

Here is a clip to give an idea of Messi's work...

Video: Lionel Messi makes his acting debut in 'Los Protectores'

Could acting be a long-term move for Messi?

It is no secret that his playing career is coming towards a close in the next few years as age is no longer on his side.

But could the former Barcelona man be lining up his next career move already?

It could always be the case that he just dipped his toes into the acting world on this one occasion, but it does leave the door open for the future.

Football fans would love to see more of Messi in any way they can once he hangs up his boots for good.