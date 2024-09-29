Key Takeaways Lionel Messi's tattoos hold deep significance, honouring his family, wife, and personal journey.

He inked tattoos to celebrate the birth of his first two sons, Thiago and Mateo.

Several other football stars like Neymar and Ramos also have elaborate tattoos, each with unique meanings.

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players of all time. Most would argue he tops everyone else, as – through an incredible career – he has risen from a humble boy in Rosario, Argentina to a footballer who has inspired the next generation effortlessly.

As is the case with any superstar, Messi has attracted attention in his personal life consistently. From paparazzi to information about his family, it's a non-stop process with the greatest Barcelona player of all time. Therefore, there's always interest in his tattoos.

Several players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, opt not to get tattoos, often due to religious or medical reasons. However, Messi is one of the best players around with tattoos, decorating his body with unique and bold patterns. The current Inter Miami star has 18 tattoos according to reports, and we have outlined the reasoning behind all of them.

Meaning Behind Lionel Messi's Tattoos

They all hold deep significance to him

Messi got his first tattoo in 2011 as he was dominating the world. With a 'family-first' approach, Messi got a portrait of his mother, Celia Cuccittini, on the back of his left shoulder to show his respect and love for the person who helped him become a legendary athlete. It's particularly prominent as she has always ran the 'Leo Messi Foundation', helping youngsters in need.

A year later, Messi became a father for the first time, so he got his son's hand inked onto the back of his leg. The Argentine later added his name, Thiago, in a heart between his thumbs to avoid any confusion that it was to commemorate Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God'. He also got the name of his second son, Mateo, put onto his left arm in September 2015, continuing to showcase his approach to family life.

Alongside his children and mother, Messi also has three tattoos to represent his love for his wife, Antonella. He has a tattoo of her eye on his bicep, whilst her lips are shown in the tattoo of the kissing lips. They have been together since 2008 – and the pair have a 'joint tattoo', with Antonella having a Queen's crown on her body and Messi having a King's crown. It's to show they will be together forever.

Elsewhere, the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker got a tattoo of a lotus on his bicep to highlight his 'zero to hero' story. Coming from Rosario, Argentina, he's now won eight Ballon d'Ors – the most of all time. Lotus tattoos typically represent resilience, rebirth and beauty in the face of adversity, highlighting his path to the top of the sport perfectly.

That's only the start of the story, though. Messi has tattoos of a football to signify his passion for the sport, Jesus on his right arm to honour his religious background, and 'rose window' artwork which is inspired by the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. The two-time Copa America winner also has a giant clock and timepiece cogs all over his right forearm, signifying that 'time' is the most important resource. We have listed every tattoo he has below.

Every Messi Tattoo 1. Mother's portrait 10. Giant clock 2. Handprints 11. Timepiece cogs 3. His son, Thiago 12. Rosary 4. Football tattoo 13. Map of South America and Europe 5. Jesus 14. '10' 6. Lotus tattoo 15. Dagger with wings 7. Rose window 16. Birthdates 8. King's crown 17. Kissing lips 9. Antonella's eye 18. His son, Mateo

Messi is not the only star who has decorated his body

Footballers earn thousands of pounds a day. It's almost an endless pot of gold for them, allowing them to live a luxury life without ever stressing about bills and rents. Due to this, some opt to spend their well-earned salary on tattoos, either to pay respect for something or simply because they look stunning.

Alongside Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Leroy Sane are some of the most notable players with the most unusual tattoos. The legendary Brazilian has a detailed portrait of his sister, Rafaella Santos, positioned prominently on his right arm. It raised some eyebrows when it was first pictured, but the pair have an incredibly strong bond.

Ramos' hands are covered in tattoos, even earning him the title of the worst tattoos in 2019. They do have meaning, though, as they celebrate the numbers he wore, his Spanish debut and his goal in the Champions League final.

Finally, Sane opted to get a full back tattoo of him playing for Manchester City during their 5-3 win against Monaco. At first, it was a sentimental moment and made sense, but the Citizens went on to lose the second leg 3-1, which saw them crash out of one of the hardest competitions in the world. Awkward.