Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill appeared to issue a challenge to Lionel Messi following his arrival in South Beach with Inter Miami CF.

The footballing world was brought to something of a halt yesterday when it was announced that Lionel Messi would be joining MLS side Inter Miami. The World Cup winner had announced a few days ago that he would be leaving French side Paris Saint Germain, and even though there were offers reportedly coming in from Saudi Arabia, he decided that he would instead copy in the footsteps of LeBron James and ‘take his talents to South Beach’.

Messi joins Inter Miami with the team currently bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference, and he isn’t expected to play his first game for the team until August, so it might be quite hard for him to bring his winning touch to the team right away, and getting them towards the top of the conference will certainly be a challenge.

However, it looks as if he’s got one challenge that he needs to tackle before he can get out onto the field, and that challenge comes from Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill laying down the gauntlet to the G.O.A.T

Hill has become well-known around the league for his incredible speed, speed which has earned him the nickname ‘Cheetah’, and which he has put to good use by putting up 8,340 yards in the regular season, torching many a defensive back along the way.

And now he wants to put that skill to another use. Taking to social media following the announcement that Messi would be coming to Miami, Hill (who just so happens to wear the same #10 that Messi has donned over the years), Hill appeared to challenge the 35-year-old to a footrace.

Video: Miami Dolphins man Tyreek Hill calls out Lionel Messi:

Now whilst Messi might have been quick in his use, using it to dribble past defenders with incredible ease, in his current condition, it’s hard to imagine that he’d be much good in a race against a defensive lineman, let alone one of the fastest men in the league.

Although it does make you wonder what sort of cross-promotion stuff we’re going to get moving forward between the two teams now that Messi is in town. Personally, we’d like to see him trying to take on the blocking shed, just the once.