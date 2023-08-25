Less than two months after joining Inter Miami FC, Lionel Messi has already led his new club to the Leagues Cup title and secured the Herons another title shot in the 2023 US Open Cup. However, right now, the football fans' and bettors' eyes turn to the MLS regular season, where Messi faces one of his career's most impossible tasks.

After a month-long pause due to the Leagues Cup, Major League Soccer is finally back, and the teams are ready to make the final push for the MLS Cup playoffs. Among them is Messi and his gang, who have, suffice to say, some ground to cover.

As the second half of the MLS regular season begins, Inter Miami sits dead last in the league standings with 18 points and a record of 5 wins, 14 losses, and three draws. Even though the Herons have few matches in hand, they trail the Chicago Fire, who occupies the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, by 14 points.

All this hasn't stopped Inter Miami from becoming one of the top contenders for winning the entire MLS Cup, at least based on the current outright betting odds.

Bookmakers believe in the "Messi Effect"

According to FoxSports, Inter Miami's odds to win the MLS Cup were a whopping +3300 (33/1) before Messi made his first-ever appearance with his new club. However, just after the two victorious Leagues Cup matches and three scored goals, the club's outright odds shortened to +2500 (25/1).

And now, after the Leagues Cup title and clinching the US Open Cup final, these odds have already shortened to +750 (15/2). With this insane leap in the MLS Cup outright odds, every sports betting app in the US is now saying Inter Miami is among the top 4 favorites to win the MLS Cup in 2023.

So, it's safe to say that the difference between the sportsbooks' expectations and the actual reality regarding the MLS standings is truly humongous.

Odds to Win 2023 MLS Cup (per DraftKings) FC Cincinnati +500 (5/1) LAFC +600 (6/1) Inter Miami +750 (15/2) Philadelphia Union +750 (15/2) St. Louis City +1000 (10/1) New England Revolution +1100 (11/1) Nashville SC +1400 (14/1) Seattle Sounders +1400 (14/1) Atlanta United +1600 (16/1) Columbus Crew +2000 (20/1)

Projections and probabilities beg to differ

Even though the sportsbooks' odds favor Inter Miami's playoff spot, the mathematically calculated probabilities tell a different story. For example, based on the calculations of playoffstatus.com, Inter Miami has only a 1% chance of reaching 9th place in the Eastern Conference and claiming the playoff spot.

And per sportsclubstats.com's projections, this same probability percentage is even lower, only 0.4%. According to them, it would require an 8-2-2 record from Inter Miami FC in the second half of the season just to increase their chance of making the playoffs to over 50%.

It's worth pointing out, however, that after Messi's arrival, Miami FC has an 8-0-0 unbeaten streak, and the Herons have already bested five of the nine current Eastern Conference playoff spot-holding teams, including the leader FC Cincinnati, within this heater.

As a great thinker named Lloyd would say in Dumb and Dumber:

"So, you're telling me there's a chance…"

Messi & the miracle number two - The MLS Golden Boot

As betting operators' confidence in Inter Miami's future has gradually increased, the same can be said regarding Messi's success itself. For example, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, Messi is currently among the top 5 favorites to become the top goalscorer of the regular season and thus win the MLS Golden Boot despite not yet playing a single match in the whole league.

MLS - Regular Season: Top Scorer odds (per DraftKings) Hany Mukhtar +350 (7/2) Denis Bouanga +500 (5/1) Georgis Giakoumakis +600 (6/1) Lionel Messi +650 (13/2) Luciano Acosta +650 (13/2)

Messi has scored eight goals in his first ten matches with his new club in the Leagues Cup, giving him a 1.25 goals/game average. If the Argentinian superstar keeps this scoring pace in the second half of the MLS regular season, he will have 15 goals under his name.

However, the current MLS top scorer, Hany Mukhtar, has already scored 14 times in 24 appearances. With this 0.583 goals/match pace, the Nashville SC striker would rack up a total of 19 tallies before the end of the regular season. So, once again, Messi has some major ground to make up here, and he has to put the pedal to the metal scoring-wise.

But in all seriousness, winning the Golden Boot despite playing only half a season is just that type of ridiculous accomplishment you'd expect from one of the GOATs like Messi. "La Pulga" has certainly pulled enough rabbits from his hat during his career that it's quite difficult to bet against him, no matter the situation at hand.