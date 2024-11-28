Lionel Messi once revealed that he and other members of the Barcelona squad used to hate a Premier League club more than their domestic rivals, Real Madrid. The Argentine, who played in no fewer than 45 El Clasicos during his distinguished career, is no stranger to the animosity between Los Blancos and the Blaugrana.

However, despite the tensions that exist between Spain's top two teams, it was another club that frustrated some of the Barcelona players so much that Messi himself claimed they would have preferred to face any other team than the English outfit.

Messi Reveals Barcelona Players Hated Chelsea

The tensions between the two sides were high in the mid 2000s

Speaking all the way back in 2006 before the two teams met in a Champions League last 16 tie, Messi revealed that his teammates had grown to hate Chelsea more than he had ever seen any other players despise a football team. Speaking to former news publication the News of the World, as transcribed by Sky Sports, the then teenager explained:

"There are players here who hate Chelsea more than Real Madrid. "I never thought I would hear myself say that.I also never thought I would see something worse than the Boca and River Plate rivalry or Brazil v Argentina - but this is. We would rather play Arsenal, Manchester United or anyone else than be on the pitch with Chelsea."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Messi has managed six goal contributions in 10 games against Chelsea, but won just twice against the Blues.

At the time, tensions were high between Barcelona and Chelsea, fueled by the Blues' remarkable comeback at Stamford Bridge in a dramatic Champions League showdown. A week prior, Jose Mourinho stirred controversy with pointed remarks about referee Anders Frisk following Didier Drogba's contentious red card in the first leg.

Messi delivered an outstanding performance for Frank Rijkaard’s side, even after being brought down by Chelsea defender Asier Del Horno, who received a red card for a brutal challenge on the Argentine. An own goal from John Terry and a late strike by Samuel Eto'o secured an advantage in the first leg. Barcelona would confirm the Blues' elimination with a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou, ultimately going on to lift the Champions League trophy that season by overcoming Arsenal in the final.

The animosity would remain years later when a last gasp Andres Iniesta equaliser would see Chelsea crash out of the Champions League in 2009 at the semi-final stage after a whole host of controversial refereeing decisions went against them.

