When Lionel Messi has the ball at his feet, the whole world stops and watches. When he does something brilliant, the world soon knows about it, too. So, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to say that, when the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner gives his opinion on something to do with the beautiful game, the rest of the world sits up and takes note.

Many consider the Argentine World Cup winner the greatest of all time, a player in a league of his own. England fans, still clinging to the hope of ending a six-decade trophy drought, would have given anything to have a player of Messi’s calibre in their ranks. Yet, as the Three Lions have cycled through multiple so-called golden generations, the Inter Miami metronome believes one player in recent memory truly deserves the title of a "once-in-a-generation" talent.

The Argentine said there is nobody like the Manchester United hero

Back in 2015, Messi named Wayne Rooney a "once-in-a-generation" player after the Manchester United forward became England's all-time leading goalscorer, having equalled a record previously set by Sir Bobby Charlton 45 years prior. Indeed, that record has since been broken again by Harry Kane, but Messi's comments still remain relevant today. As per The Standard, he said:

"Wayne Rooney is for me a once in a generation player. One of those special players, who is not comparable to any other. There are many special players, but Rooney has exceptional quality and technical ability as well as being one of the strongest players I have faced with an exceptional work rate - there is nobody like him."

During the time of the interview, Rooney had just helped the Three Lions become the first team to qualify for Euro 2016. Messi also highlighted the former Everton graduate's team-first mentality as a reason why he was so imperious. "Rooney is a winner. He will just be focused on success with England in the European Championship," the Argentina and then-Barcelona star said.

"I have always said the same is true of myself and Argentina - breaking caps and goals records mean nothing unless they come with trophies. Like I say, Wayne is a winner. It will always be the team first and personal records second."

Wayne Rooney's England Career

He defined the England golden generation